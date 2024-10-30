iPhone SE 4 colors: what to expect
The iPhone SE 4 is still not announced, but we're already seeing rumors and leaks about it: and this time, the picture seems to be more way more exciting than in previous years. The previous iterations of the iPhone SE kept a very familiar and dated design, but it seems with this new iPhone SE, things will improve for the better.
Leaks are saying the new iPhone SE 4 will look more like an iPhone 12 (and subsequently, all recent iPhones), and on top of it, it may come with the almighty powerful A18 chip that's inside the iPhone 16. This design change may inspire some new colors for the device, but the colors have yet to leak.
Here, we will have what colors you may expect for the iPhone SE 4, based on rumors and our overall experience with iPhone designs.
iPhone SE 4 colors: what we expect so far
iPhone SE 4 in Blue (expected)
We've had plenty of great Blue color options for iPhones in recent years. Whether it's a light blue like the one on the iPhone 14 and 15, or a more saturated and eye-catching like the Ultramarine on the iPhone 16, Apple's got a hang of how to do blue on phones.
The iPhone SE 4 in blue will look amazing, especially with the new design. A lighter blue will be more easy on the eyes and could be ideal if that's the look you're going for. Ultramarine, or some form of a more saturated blue, is more of a statement with a fun and youthful vibe.
iPhone SE 4 in Purple/Pink (expected)
Some form of Purple or Pink has been available for regular iPhones in recent years, so it would make sense if we see the new iPhone SE in a similar shade.
We have a purple on the iPhone 14, and two versions of pink for the 15 and 16. The 16's pink is more saturated and vibrant, while the purple and the pink for the 14 and 15 respectively are more desaturated and less edgy.
If the overall color palette for the iPhone SE 4 leans more in the direction of vibrancy (like the iPhone 16) you would expect some brighter and eye-catching pink or purple. Otherwise, we may get a still good-looking light pink or purple as an option.
iPhone SE 4 in Green/Yellow (expected)
Another potential color option for the new iPhone SE could be green or yellow. Both green and yellow colors are fun and youthful and would match the vibe of an iPhone SE for sure.
As possible examples, we have yellow on the iPhone 14 and 15, and then we have a Teal on the iPhone 16. The iPhone 15 is also available in a light green color.
iPhone SE 4 in Starlight/ White (expected)
Previous iPhone SE models, as well as the iPhone 14, have sported the Starlight color. The iPhone 16, on the other hand, comes in a white color. So it makes a lot of sense for Apple to include a similar shade in the iPhone SE 4 color palette as well. Starlight is basically a white color with a warmer undertone and looks polished without attracting too much attention.
Given the fact the iPhone SE 4 will be more like a mid-range device, it will make sense to have such a neutral color as an option.
iPhone SE 4 in Midnight/Black (expected)
Midnight is a fancy name for a black color and could be one of the options for the iPhone SE 4. We have it on the iPhone 14 and previous SE versions, while the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 16 come in black, which is almost the same color.
It looks simple and elegant and is an ideal option if you're looking for something business-like and serious-looking. Also, this is a color that you may not get sick of, given how simple and stylish it is. After all, black never goes out of style, does it?
iPhone SE 4 in Product RED (expected)
The iPhone 14 in Product RED. | Image Credit - Apple
iPhone SE models have been available in Product RED previously as well, and the iPhone 14 had the color. It's a vibrant, rich red color that definitely stands out. And it looks great on an iPhone. Curiously enough, red wasn't a part of the iPhone 15 and 16 color palette, so it may not come this time.
The Product RED looks like a statement and is daring, yet seems to not get out of fashion.
iPhone SE 4: would the major redesign bring new colors?
I would presume yes. If leaks about the new design are to be believed, it would make total sense that Apple will go for some fresh new colors to spice it up. Those may have their inspiration from current iPhone lineups, but the shades may also differ a little bit from what you see above.
All in all, the iPhone SE 4 is looking very enticing right now based on rumors and leaks, so I bet the colors won't disappoint either.
