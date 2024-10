iPhone SE 4 colors: what to expect

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE 4 is still not announced, but we're already seeing rumors and leaks about it: and this time, the picture seems to be more way more exciting than in previous years. The previous iterations of the iPhone SE kept a very familiar and dated design, but it seems with this new, things will improve for the better.Leaks are saying the newwill look more like an iPhone 12 (and subsequently, all recent iPhones), and on top of it, it may come with the almighty powerful A18 chip that's inside the iPhone 16 . This design change may inspire some new colors for the device, but the colors have yet to leak.Here, we will have what colors you may expect for the, based on rumors and our overall experience with iPhone designs.We've had plenty of great Blue color options for iPhones in recent years. Whether it's a light blue like the one on the iPhone 14 and 15, or a more saturated and eye-catching like the Ultramarine on the, Apple's got a hang of how to do blue on phones.Thein blue will look amazing, especially with the new design. A lighter blue will be more easy on the eyes and could be ideal if that's the look you're going for. Ultramarine, or some form of a more saturated blue, is more of a statement with a fun and youthful vibe.Some form of Purple or Pink has been available for regular iPhones in recent years, so it would make sense if we see the newin a similar shade.We have a purple on the, and two versions of pink for the 15 and 16. The 16's pink is more saturated and vibrant, while the purple and the pink for the 14 and 15 respectively are more desaturated and less edgy.If the overall color palette for theleans more in the direction of vibrancy (like the) you would expect some brighter and eye-catching pink or purple. Otherwise, we may get a still good-looking light pink or purple as an option.As possible examples, we have yellow on theand 15, and then we have a Teal on the. The iPhone 15 is also available in a light green color.Previousmodels, as well as the, have sported the Starlight color. The, on the other hand, comes in a white color. So it makes a lot of sense for Apple to include a similar shade in thecolor palette as well. Starlight is basically a white color with a warmer undertone and looks polished without attracting too much attention.Given the fact thewill be more like a mid-range device, it will make sense to have such a neutral color as an option.Midnight is a fancy name for a black color and could be one of the options for the. We have it on theand previous SE versions, while theand thecome in black, which is almost the same color.It looks simple and elegant and is an ideal option if you're looking for something business-like and serious-looking. Also, this is a color that you may not get sick of, given how simple and stylish it is. After all, black never goes out of style, does it?models have been available in Product RED previously as well, and thehad the color. It's a vibrant, rich red color that definitely stands out. And it looks great on an iPhone. Curiously enough, red wasn't a part of theand 16 color palette, so it may not come this time.The Product RED looks like a statement and is daring, yet seems to not get out of fashion.I would presume yes. If leaks about the new design are to be believed, it would make total sense that Apple will go for some fresh new colors to spice it up. Those may have their inspiration from current iPhone lineups, but the shades may also differ a little bit from what you see above.All in all, theis looking very enticing right now based on rumors and leaks, so I bet the colors won't disappoint either.