iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?

Historically, the iPhone SE lineup has offered modest battery performance compared to flagship iPhones, but the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to address this with a much larger battery capacity. This increase, paired with one of Apple’s more power-efficient chips, could make the SE 4 a more capable device for daily use, offering better battery life than its predecessors.

Charging upgrades may also be in store, with the iPhone SE 4 potentially coming with MagSafe and faster wireless charging. Unfortunately, however, reverse-wireless charging isn’t expected, remaining exclusive to Apple’s flagship lineup.

iPhone SE 4 rumored battery upgrades


New body, new battery


Reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 3,279 mAh battery, the same one that's inside the iPhone 14, and a substantial increase from the 2,018 mAh battery in the iPhone SE (2022).

This 60% boost in capacity should directly translate to significantly improved battery life. Whether it will be similar to Apple's 2023 flagship is unclear though, as battery life is affected by more than just the battery size. There is a very decent chance that the SE 4 might last even more on a single charge.

Improved power efficiency


Additionally, with Apple likely to implement more power-efficient hardware, such as advanced display tech and improved power management in one of its newer chips, we can anticipate better battery optimization compared to previous SE models.

Apple is even said to include its first ever self-made 5G modem with the iPhone SE 4, which should give it the opportunity to better optimize power consumption.

How fast will the iPhone SE 4 charge?


Assuming the SE 4 has a similar battery capacity and charging speed to the iPhone 14, we can expect it take an equal amount of time to charge. For reference, here are the charging test results we got during our iPhone 14 review, and how they sit next to those of the iPhone SE (2022):

Recommended Stories
15 Mins(%)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 1431%
Apple iPhone SE(2022)20%
30 Mins(%)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 1460%
Apple iPhone SE(2022)49%
Full Charge(hours)Lower is better
Apple iPhone 141h 28 min
Apple iPhone SE(2022)1h 49 min
View all


Whatever the case, Apple will almost surely stick to its standard, which is a 50% charge in half an hour with a 20W charger.

Will the iPhone SE 4 have wireless charging?


Yes, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to include wireless charging. It’s unclear if it will get MagSafe compatibility, however, as this feature has generally been reserved for higher-end models. That said, since it is rumored to come with the body of the iPhone 14, we think there's a good chance Apple will upgrade the SE with MagSafe charging. If that happens, we can expect to see an increase from 7.5W to 15W speeds.

Will the iPhone SE 4 have reverse-wireless charging?


No, the iPhone SE 4 is not expected to support reverse-wireless charging, which is a feature that even the latest flagship iPhones don't have. All iPhone 15 models and newer do have reverse charging via a cable, but we suspect the upcoming SE won't get this feature.

What charger will the iPhone SE 4 use?


The iPhone SE 4 will likely use a USB-C to USB-C cable, with Apple recommending a 20W USB-C adapter for optimal charging speed. As with other models, it’s unlikely that a charger will be included in the box.
