AT&T worker is advised to get a lawyer after spraining wrist and ankle

Could the telco employee end up on a final warning?

AT&T
AT&T logo on two phones next to each other.
A person employed by one of the biggest US carriers, AT&T, is wondering if they'll have a job tomorrow: they could be suspended for a period of time, or, even worse – get fired.

What some are saying is:

Get a lawyer.


People always say that a new job is easy to get, but many don't like the stress surrounding the whole process of getting a new job. The uncertainty, the job interviews, the new colleagues. Others simply like their job and don't want to leave it.

Like the Reddit user by the nickname of Ok-Examination8034 who tells his story on a forum thread called "Will I get suspended or fired?", where they lay out in detail what's been going on.

According to them, the job can be physically demanding but manageable, with most customers being pleasant despite occasional challenges. Since the strike, their shop has required mandatory overtime and frequent six-day workweeks, which can be tough at first but becomes easier with experience. They emphasized that good pay makes the effort worthwhile, though management and scheduling are the main reasons people quit, and they encouraged viewing the work positively as it helps provide essential internet services.

However, things could take a turn for the worse after what happened recently.

The OP (original poster) explains how they've been working for over a year but have recently run into trouble due to two consecutive workplace injuries. The first incident involved stepping into a hole and spraining their ankle, for which they filed a workers' compensation claim. After recovering and returning to work, they suffered another accident when their ladder slipped, resulting in a sprained wrist. Although they reported the second injury, they did not file a workers' comp claim and instead tried to recover during a planned vacation.

Upon returning, they had a final meeting regarding the ankle injury and an initial meeting for the wrist, both attended by management and a union steward. The ankle incident resulted in a one-day suspension, but the wrist injury is now being formally investigated, and they are concerned about the possibility of further suspension or even termination.

Fellow Redditors say that things are not looking too dark, but one never can be sure:

Others say that the best thing to do is get a lawyer:



The technician (working in the Blue Ridge Mountains) explained that the difficulty of daily tasks can vary greatly. Some tasks involve straightforward fiber or copper installations to a home, with only minor crawl space work, while others require running lines from poles hundreds of feet away on steep terrain, followed by complex wall fishing from attics. They added that the length of a job is unpredictable – some repairs can take just five minutes, while others can stretch into late-night hours, especially if a tough assignment comes in at the end of the day.

Well, let's hope that the story has a happy ending and – most importantly – no more injuries (work-related or not) occur!

