Musk and X won't cooperate with French authorities who label the platform an "organized gang"
Pavel Durov also has to say something about the situation.
Yet another major social media platform is experiencing tough times in France – first, it was Telegram, now, it's X (formerly Twitter). Elon Musk and his team, however, are not having any of it – for the moment – and won't cooperate with French prosecutors.
Less than a week ago, we told you that X is facing a formal criminal investigation in France, with prosecutors enlisting police to probe alleged organized interference and fraudulent data extraction. Authorities are investigating both the company and individuals linked to it, citing claims that Musk has used X to promote right-wing groups in France. The case is likely to heighten tensions between the US and European governments, as Washington has criticized such actions as attacks on free speech and American companies.
Now, Elon Musk's X has accused French authorities of pursuing a politically motivated criminal investigation. The US-based company firmly rejects all allegations. X has stated it will not cooperate with the probe. The investigation now grants police the power to conduct searches, wiretaps, and surveillance on Musk and X executives, or summon them for testimony, with potential arrest warrants for non-compliance.
Durov says that ten years of work to attract tech investment to France is being undone by a handful of bureaucrats:
Back to X, though:
X argued that the probe is distorting French law for political purposes, claiming it is an attempt to silence free expression. The company confirmed it had refused prosecutors' request for access to its recommendation algorithm and real-time data, citing its legal right to decline.
The dispute comes amid broader tensions between Washington and European governments over online content moderation, with Musk accusing European authorities of targeting free speech and favoring certain political narratives. The European Commission has already been investigating X for potential violations of the Digital Services Act since late 2023. X also criticized the use of organized crime statutes in the French investigation, which could permit surveillance of employees' personal devices and carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison.
Less than a week ago, we told you that X is facing a formal criminal investigation in France, with prosecutors enlisting police to probe alleged organized interference and fraudulent data extraction. Authorities are investigating both the company and individuals linked to it, citing claims that Musk has used X to promote right-wing groups in France. The case is likely to heighten tensions between the US and European governments, as Washington has criticized such actions as attacks on free speech and American companies.
Now, Elon Musk's X has accused French authorities of pursuing a politically motivated criminal investigation. The US-based company firmly rejects all allegations. X has stated it will not cooperate with the probe. The investigation now grants police the power to conduct searches, wiretaps, and surveillance on Musk and X executives, or summon them for testimony, with potential arrest warrants for non-compliance.
Doesn't it sound a bit familiar? Yeah, that's right: about a year ago, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in France. The suspicion was that he didn't do enough to prevent criminal activities on his messaging app.
Durov says that ten years of work to attract tech investment to France is being undone by a handful of bureaucrats:
Image source – X
Back to X, though:
French authorities have launched a politically-motivated criminal investigation into X over the alleged manipulation of its algorithm and alleged “fraudulent data extraction.” X categorically denies these allegations.— Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) July 21, 2025
This investigation, instigated by French politician Eric…
X argued that the probe is distorting French law for political purposes, claiming it is an attempt to silence free expression. The company confirmed it had refused prosecutors' request for access to its recommendation algorithm and real-time data, citing its legal right to decline.
The dispute comes amid broader tensions between Washington and European governments over online content moderation, with Musk accusing European authorities of targeting free speech and favoring certain political narratives. The European Commission has already been investigating X for potential violations of the Digital Services Act since late 2023. X also criticized the use of organized crime statutes in the French investigation, which could permit surveillance of employees' personal devices and carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison.
Recommended Stories
French lawmaker Eric Bothorel, who reportedly initiated the complaint, accused X of algorithmic manipulation for foreign interference – a claim the company has dismissed as false. Bothorel defended the independence of France's judiciary and stressed that free speech must still be balanced with responsibility. Meanwhile, X said prosecutors wanted its data examined by researchers David Chavalarias and Maziyar Panahi, both of whom it claims are openly hostile to the company.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: