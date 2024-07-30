Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Google released the latest episode of its #BestPhonesForever ad campaign and it should be the last that includes the Pixel 8 Pro. On August 13th, Google will unveil the Pixel 9 Pro which will probably replace the 2023 top-of-the-line handset in the next episode. In today's episode of the series, filmed using stop-action animation, iPhone has received a mysterious breakup text. The episode is entitled "The Break Up" and the two besties are enjoying a cool summer evening outside when iPhone reveals the content of this text he received which was addressed to "Dear Old Phone."
Paraphrasing the contents of the text he received, iPhone says that it said something like, "I think it's time we part ways, etc., etc. It [the text] was like 'it's not you, it's me.'" According to iPhone, the mystery composer of the text added that he wanted more built-in AI that could do more stuff for him than iPhone could ever deliver. Pixel asked if the missive sounded like a breakup letter and iPhone agreed.
But one thing was puzzling iPhone; who was supposed to be the recipient of the text? After all, iPhone couldn't imagine that the "Dear Old Phone" greeting would be meant for him. "It's a real head-scratcher," says iPhone, "We may never figure this one out." Google then tells us to get ready for something new and we see the new camera bar on the back of the Pixel 9 Pro. We are then shown the August 13th date of the upcoming Made by Google event during which Google will unveil four new phones.
On August 13th we expect to see Google introduce the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3, and possibly the Pixel Tablet 2.
As for the text that iPhone couldn't believe was directed to him, it would appear to have come from an iPhone user looking to upgrade to a more AI-capable device. Apple has been behind Google and Samsung when it comes to infusing its flagship phones with AI capabilities. But yesterday, Apple released the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max which allows users to be put on a waitlist for the Apple Intelligence Beta. Some of those who signed up to join the waitlist received the Beta before the day was out.
Fans of the #BestPhonesForever series are hoping that this is not the last episode in the series and that the Pixel 9 Pro will replace the Pixel 8 Pro in the next video.
