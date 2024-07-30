Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?

Pixel 9 Pro which will probably replace the 2023 top-of-the-line handset in the next episode. In today's episode of the series, filmed using stop-action animation, iPhone has received a mysterious breakup text. The episode is entitled "The Break Up" and the two besties are enjoying a cool summer evening outside when iPhone reveals the content of this text he received which was addressed to "Dear Old Phone." Google released the latest episode of its #BestPhonesForever ad campaign and it should be the last that includes the Pixel 8 Pro . On August 13th, Google will unveil thewhich will probably replace the 2023 top-of-the-line handset in the next episode. In today's episode of the series, filmed using stop-action animation, iPhone has received a mysterious breakup text. The episode is entitled "The Break Up" and the two besties are enjoying a cool summer evening outside when iPhone reveals the content of this text he received which was addressed to "Dear Old Phone."











Paraphrasing the contents of the text he received, iPhone says that it said something like, "I think it's time we part ways, etc., etc. It [the text] was like 'it's not you, it's me.'" According to iPhone, the mystery composer of the text added that he wanted more built-in AI that could do more stuff for him than iPhone could ever deliver. Pixel asked if the missive sounded like a breakup letter and iPhone agreed.





But one thing was puzzling iPhone; who was supposed to be the recipient of the text? After all, iPhone couldn't imagine that the "Dear Old Phone" greeting would be meant for him. "It's a real head-scratcher," says iPhone, "We may never figure this one out." Google then tells us to get ready for something new and we see the new camera bar on the back of the Pixel 9 Pro . We are then shown the August 13th date of the upcoming Made by Google event during which Google will unveil four new phones.











