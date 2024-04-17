iPhone 17 Pro: Samsung and Google will hate Apple’s "triple 48MP camera" plan

iPhone 15 Pro already has a 48MP primary camera

iPhone 16 Pro is reportedly getting a brand new 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera

is reportedly getting a brand new 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera So, the only logical step for the iPhone 17 Pro is to close off Apple’s new 48MP camera triangle with another 48MP periscope zoom snapper

Now, here’s why a triple 48MP iPhone camera might be a bigger deal than you expect!

Apple’s grand plan for the first triple 48MP iPhone camera is obvious but more special than you think





For starters, Apple’s “sensor cropping”, which we know from the primary camera in the iPhone 15 Pro , is already more special/flexible compared to (say) the one in the Galaxy S24 Ultra ; that’s because the 48MP 1x camera in iPhone can also take 1.3x and 1.5x zoom photos (and videos!), which (according to Apple) bring the same quality as regular 1x photos/videos

Speaking of videos, it gets even more interesting, because ever since the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone has been the only phone that can perform sensor-cropping with a lossless zoom effect in video mode; that’s a notable advantage Apple’s been having over Android for a couple of years now

It’s easy to see why and safe to assume that Apple will copy-paste the existing sensor-cropping algorithm from the iPhone 15 Pro’s primary camera on to the (alleged) 48MP ultra-wide snapper of the iPhone 16 Pro , and then on to the (alleged) 48MP zoom shooter in iPhone 17 Pro; for example, the 0.5x camera in iPhone 16 Pro could become even wider at its native magnification, and then sensor-crop to achieve 0.5x and 0.7x zoom

The other thing worth noting is that Apple’s 1.3x and 1.5x sensor-cropping algorithm maintains the same 24MP resolution for photos like the iPhone 15 Pro’s 1x photos

iPhone 16 Pro

The optical zoom range is very short, going from 3.5x to 5.2x zoom (that’s less than 2x of zoom range)

The quality of photos and videos can be objectively worse than zoom achieved via sensor-cropping - especially in tougher lighting situations where the optical reach of the sensor isn’t worth the size trade-off (which reduces the amount of light it can gather)

Apple has caught up to Samsung and Google in the camera department: Will Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 10 Pro play catch-up to iPhone 16 Pro?

The greater benefit of a comprehensive high-res camera system isn’t “zoom” but flexibility…