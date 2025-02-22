Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

iPhone 17 Pro’s Pixel inspired camera bump will adopt Apple’s design philosophy

The iPhone 17 series has been rumored multiple times to feature a rear camera bump heavily inspired by the Google Pixel 9 and its predecessors. This contentious decision, if true, runs the risk of Apple losing its identity with its next flagship phones. But a new supply chain report has shed just a little more light on how Apple is approaching this change.

The iPhone has maintained a very recognizable look for years and it basically screams Apple. Minimalistic yet comfortable, the iPhone avoided the complaints that some users made about previous Galaxy Ultra phones. While most manufacturers try to make their phones stick out amidst the crowd the iPhone has a very simple and almost bland shape.

So the Pixel inspired rear camera — which is a narrow bump on the iPhone 17 Air — is going to be a change of scenery if nothing else. But according to an industry insider Apple is still going to inject its own design principles onto the camera bump. It is still very unmistakably inspired by the Pixel phones but with a tiny change.

Unlike most phones the iPhone 17 lineup will not place its rear camera bump as a step above the back of the phone. The camera island, likely made of glass, will meld into the aluminum and slope into the chassis below. Oh, yeah, the iPhone 17 will ditch titanium according to new reports.


This design is similar to previous iPhone models which had camera islands that sloped towards the chassis. The Pixel phones on the other hand keep the traditional step look for their rear camera bumps. So while the iPhone 17 lineup will heavily resemble the Pixel phones from the back at least there’s some design elements from Apple still present.

I still think Apple should have never gone for this design in the first place. The iPhone is very recognizable and I don’t understand why the company would risk its phones resembling their competitors. If all of this turns out to be a hoax perpetuated by Apple itself I wouldn’t even be mad.

But wacky new designs or not let’s hope that the iPhone 17 is more of a complete product than the iPhone 16.
