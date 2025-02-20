After iPhone 16e launch, Apple is firmly a rich people brand

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Remember when Apple tried to fit in by releasing the iPhone SE? Well, it's done pretending. The company has scrapped the iPhone SE, which started at $429 and replaced it with the $599 iPhone 16e. The cost of entry into the iOS ecosystem is now $599. Pay up or suck it up.

Come for the premium image. Stay because of iOS


Apple would like you to believe that the iPhone 16e is a part of the iPhone 16 family, but at most, it's an adopted member. Despite the almost premium price tag, the phone doesn't have premium specs.

Apple's latest model sports a notch, which has been abandoned by its flagship phones. It has a lone 48MP rear camera and doesn't get the new Camera Control button. The phone sports an inferior version of the A18 chip as well as an in-house modem that neither supports Wi-Fi 7 nor mmWave 5G. The iPhone 16e also doesn't support MagSafe‌ wireless charging.

The value proposition is even worse if you live outside of the US, as iPhones tend to be more expensive in other countries due to taxes and duties.

Unless you're deeply immersed in the Apple ecosystem and don't want to shell out $200 more for the iPhone 16, there's no compelling reason to get the iPhone 16e at its current price. 

The SE is in a better place and we are better off without it



The iPhone SE never appealed to me. It always looked dated. Cutting costs is one thing but doing it as half-heartedly as Apple is another. It looks to me that Apple wanted to guard its premium image with its life but also wanted a slice of the midrange market. Hence the iPhone SE was born but it never stood a chance against the top mid-tier Android handsets that offered more for the money and didn't look like they belonged in the early 2010s.

The SE may have been discontinued and replaced by the pricey iPhone 16e but at least Apple doesn't have to pretend anymore that it wants to cater to the lower end of the market.

Google is the only company to get it right


For some reason, creating an affordable upper mid-tier phone with respectable specs and a design that doesn't make you want to barf is rocket science. No one except Google seems to get it right. Samsung either cuts too many corners or makes the mistake of re-releasing a year-old flagship with a new name and at too high a price.

Recommended Stories
With the SE now abandoned, the Pixel a series has virtually no competitor, at least in the US.

The iPhone SE always came across as a half-baked attempt. Apple restricted the features just enough to repulse most buyers and its tasteless design scared the rest of them away. This seems to explain the consistently low sales numbers.

Apple tried to play nice by releasing a phone for budget-conscious customers but it couldn't keep the facade up for long. And there is nothing wrong with that. No company has the moral obligation to serve every section of the market. Besides, there are other ways, namely carrier deals, to purchase iPhones and other high-end phones without paying the full price.

I am just glad that Apple has decided to concentrate on what it does best.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

