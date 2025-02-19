The iPhone 16e lacks this popular charging option. But is that a dealbreaker?
Apple's latest offering, the iPhone 16e, has arrived, but a notable absence has become a talking point: MagSafe support. This omission has raised questions about Apple's strategy and how it might impact user experience. While the 16e aims for a more accessible price point within the iPhone 16 family, the lack of MagSafe compatibility could be a significant factor for some potential buyers.
The iPhone 16e still packs a punch with its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and the A18 chip. These features contribute to a premium smartphone experience. The phone also boasts a 48MP "Fusion" camera which incorporates a 2x telephoto lens, ready to capture photos and videos. It comes with Apple Intelligence, which enhances the software experience. The starting price of $599 makes it the most affordable in the iPhone 16 series, although probably still a high price for a budget device. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, catering to different user needs.
The iPhone 16e is also only available in white and black. This absence of more color options may also be a point of consideration for some users.
Ultimately, the iPhone 16e presents a trade-off. It offers a powerful iPhone experience at a lower price, but without MagSafe support. Whether this trade-off is worthwhile depends on individual priorities. If MagSafe is an essential part of your iPhone usage, the 16e might not be the right fit. However, for those primarily focused on core performance and a lower price tag, the 16e could be a viable option.
MagSafe, introduced with previous iPhone models, allows for convenient wireless charging and easy attachment of accessories like wallets and chargers. Its absence on the 16e means users will miss out on these features. This decision by Apple could be seen as a trade-off to achieve the phone's lower price. However, it also raises the question whether this compromise is acceptable for consumers accustomed to MagSafe's convenience.
The iPhone 16e front and back. You will not be able to use MagSafe accessories on the back unless you use a case. | Image credit — Apple
The lack of MagSafe support, however, might be a deal-breaker for some. It limits the ecosystem of accessories a user can seamlessly integrate with their device. For those who have invested in MagSafe chargers, wallets, or other accessories, the 16e requires a shift back to traditional charging methods and accessory attachment. One alternative to this could be the use of third party cases that have a MagSafe ring, since the phone does have 15W wireless charging capabilities.
