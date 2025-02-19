Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The iPhone 16e lacks this popular charging option. But is that a dealbreaker?

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Image of the iPhone 16e with a USB-C charger plugged in
Apple's latest offering, the iPhone 16e, has arrived, but a notable absence has become a talking point: MagSafe support. This omission has raised questions about Apple's strategy and how it might impact user experience. While the 16e aims for a more accessible price point within the iPhone 16 family, the lack of MagSafe compatibility could be a significant factor for some potential buyers.

MagSafe, introduced with previous iPhone models, allows for convenient wireless charging and easy attachment of accessories like wallets and chargers. Its absence on the 16e means users will miss out on these features. This decision by Apple could be seen as a trade-off to achieve the phone's lower price. However, it also raises the question whether this compromise is acceptable for consumers accustomed to MagSafe's convenience.  

 

The iPhone 16e still packs a punch with its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and the A18 chip. These features contribute to a premium smartphone experience. The phone also boasts a 48MP "Fusion" camera which incorporates a 2x telephoto lens, ready to capture photos and videos. It comes with Apple Intelligence, which enhances the software experience. The starting price of $599 makes it the most affordable in the iPhone 16 series, although probably still a high price for a budget device. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, catering to different user needs.  

The lack of MagSafe support, however, might be a deal-breaker for some. It limits the ecosystem of accessories a user can seamlessly integrate with their device. For those who have invested in MagSafe chargers, wallets, or other accessories, the 16e requires a shift back to traditional charging methods and accessory attachment. One alternative to this could be the use of third party cases that have a MagSafe ring, since the phone does have 15W wireless charging capabilities.

The iPhone 16e is also only available in white and black. This absence of more color options may also be a point of consideration for some users.  

Ultimately, the iPhone 16e presents a trade-off. It offers a powerful iPhone experience at a lower price, but without MagSafe support. Whether this trade-off is worthwhile depends on individual priorities. If MagSafe is an essential part of your iPhone usage, the 16e might not be the right fit. However, for those primarily focused on core performance and a lower price tag, the 16e could be a viable option.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless