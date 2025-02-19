Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
BREAKING
Apple announces the budget iPhone 16e

The new iPhone 16e lacks support for super-fast 5G speeds

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Apple iPhone 16e
Apple iPhone 16e lacks mmWave support | Image credit: Apple 
The long-awaited iPhone 16e has just been unveiled today as a cheaper alternative for Apple fans. Previously rumored to be launched as iPhone SE 4, the new model promises to offer the same experience as the more expensive iPhone 16 lineup, but in a compact body.

However, in order to provide Apple fans with a cheaper alternative, the Cupertino-based company had to skip some features that it didn’t consider absolutely necessary for a $600 phone.

One of the features that left out from the final version of the iPhone 16e is mmWave support. Apple’s own-designed modem called C1 is touted as the most power-efficient ever on an iPhone, but the truth is that this modem doesn’t allow the iPhone 16e to connect to millimeter wave 5G.

This means that Apple iPhone 16e users won’t benefit from super-fast 5G speeds available in various locations like cities, airports, and stadiums. Still, Apple claims that the C1 modem is capable of delivering “fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity,” so the fact that it lacks mmWave support might not be such a deal-breaker.

The new iPhone 16e lacks support for super-fast 5G speeds
The new iPhone 16e retains the satellite communication feature from the iPhone 14 | Image credit: Apple

Typically, mid-range phones aren’t equipped with modems that support mmWave, but the iPhone 16e is pretty expensive for a phone positioned in the mid-tier. On the bright side, the iPhone 16e does feature satellite communication, allowing users to message friends and family via satellite even when they’re outside of cellular coverage and Wi-Fi.

Speaking of Wi-Fi, the iPhone 16e comes with an earlier generation standard, not the latest one like the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup. However, the fact that the iPhone 16e only features Wi-Fi 6 support instead of Wi-Fi 7 is not going to be on the “cons” list of any serious customer looking to buy Apple’s new iPhone.

The iPhone 16e debuts on February 28 with a $600 price tag, a bit less than Apple’s iPhone 15, which retails for around $700 outright. But if you want an iPhone with a more powerful processor and access to Apple Intelligence, you should definitely go for the iPhone 16e (pre-orders open on February 21).
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless