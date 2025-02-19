The new iPhone 16e lacks support for super-fast 5G speeds
Apple iPhone 16e lacks mmWave support | Image credit: AppleThe long-awaited iPhone 16e has just been unveiled today as a cheaper alternative for Apple fans. Previously rumored to be launched as iPhone SE 4, the new model promises to offer the same experience as the more expensive iPhone 16 lineup, but in a compact body.
However, in order to provide Apple fans with a cheaper alternative, the Cupertino-based company had to skip some features that it didn’t consider absolutely necessary for a $600 phone.
One of the features that left out from the final version of the iPhone 16e is mmWave support. Apple’s own-designed modem called C1 is touted as the most power-efficient ever on an iPhone, but the truth is that this modem doesn’t allow the iPhone 16e to connect to millimeter wave 5G.
This means that Apple iPhone 16e users won’t benefit from super-fast 5G speeds available in various locations like cities, airports, and stadiums. Still, Apple claims that the C1 modem is capable of delivering “fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity,” so the fact that it lacks mmWave support might not be such a deal-breaker.
The new iPhone 16e retains the satellite communication feature from the iPhone 14 | Image credit: Apple
Typically, mid-range phones aren’t equipped with modems that support mmWave, but the iPhone 16e is pretty expensive for a phone positioned in the mid-tier. On the bright side, the iPhone 16e does feature satellite communication, allowing users to message friends and family via satellite even when they’re outside of cellular coverage and Wi-Fi.
Speaking of Wi-Fi, the iPhone 16e comes with an earlier generation standard, not the latest one like the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup. However, the fact that the iPhone 16e only features Wi-Fi 6 support instead of Wi-Fi 7 is not going to be on the “cons” list of any serious customer looking to buy Apple’s new iPhone.
The iPhone 16e debuts on February 28 with a $600 price tag, a bit less than Apple’s iPhone 15, which retails for around $700 outright. But if you want an iPhone with a more powerful processor and access to Apple Intelligence, you should definitely go for the iPhone 16e (pre-orders open on February 21).
