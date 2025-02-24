GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

iPhone 16e could be the start of a yearly refresh cycle

Apple iPhone
Apple has just introduced the new iPhone 16e, a budget-friendly option aimed at Apple fans looking for something more affordable. This model takes over the iPhone 14's $599 price point and fills the gap left by the SE, which is no longer in the lineup. And with the SE discontinued, it seems Apple might also be planning to shake up the release schedule for its most affordable iPhone going forward.

According to a recent report (subscription required), Apple's decision to use a model number instead of the usual "SE" in the iPhone 16e's name could signal an annual upgrade pattern, meaning we might see the 16e evolve into the 17e and 18e over time. But this isn't set in stone. Apple will likely need some early feedback from buyers to decide if they'll keep the line going or scrap it.

Since Apple is no stranger to changing its release schedules, it's tough to say for sure. That said, I wouldn't bet on it. The most affordable iPhone, when it was the SE, had a mix of two- to three-year upgrade cycles, and I'd expect the same here.

Besides, Apple has bigger fish to fry. It's prepping a slimmer iPhone 17 Air (or Slim) for later this year and working hard on its first foldable device, set for release in 2026.

Pre-order the iPhone 16e at Apple for up to $630 off

$599
The latest budget-friendly iPhone model, the iPhone 16e, is here! You can pre-order a unit at the Apple Store for up to $630 off with eligible device trade-ins. Open sales begin on February 28.
Pre-order at Apple


The first "e" series iPhone is launching on Friday, February 28. It comes packed with several upgrades compared to the previous iPhone SE 3, like a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, the powerful Apple A18 chip, and what looks to be 8 GB of RAM (Apple Intelligence definitely needs that much).

It features a single 48 MP camera, which should be a solid performer if it's the same one from the iPhone 16, along with a bigger battery for improved life. All in all, it's like a stripped-down iPhone 16 with a few compromises.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple  

For instance, there's no MagSafe – wireless charging is supported, but it's capped at 7.5 W, and you won't find any magnets on the back. Plus, it lacks a Camera Control button.

Apple was originally expected to release the iPhone 16e in March, but it seems the company decided to get ahead of the game, pushing the launch up. This could give it a nice edge as next month, a bunch of new mid-range phones will be hitting the market.

Google's getting ready to reveal the Pixel 9a, which will come with a fresh design and an upgraded camera. Samsung also has the Galaxy A36 and A56 lined up, while Nothing is gearing up to drop the Phone (3a) on March 4.

The latter will include a third telephoto camera, something we don't often see in mid-range phones. All of these devices should come with a more affordable price tag.

