iPhone 16 series: Official camera samples

iPhone 16





For starters, we have a brand new 48MP ultra wide camera on the Pro models, which can shoot 24MP default images and 48MP at maximum resolution using Apple's ProRAW and HEIF formats.





The standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus have also received improvements to their ultra wide cameras, which are now capable of capturing up to 2.6x more light thanks to larger a larger pixel size and a wider aperture.





As it does with each new iPhone generation, Apple showcased some stunning photographs taken by all four new iPhone models. Of course, keep in mind that Apple has done everything in its power to make these images look amazing, but they have been taken by the new iPhone 16 lineup, so let's check them out!





iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max camera samples









The photographs above have been captured by the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max main 48MP camera, which now has zero shutter lag. This means that the moment you press the shutter button the phone captures the exact moment that's in front of you.





As expected, the details look superb, and most likely all of these have been taken using the Apple ProRAW image format in 48MP, which allows the camera to capture much more information in single shot. Using this mode, the photographer has a lot more freedom to tune and improve the image in post production.





The last black and white image was edited using one of the new Photographic Styles that Apple has added with the 2024 iPhone Pro models.









We have been waiting for so long for Apple to increase the resolution and image detail of the ultra wide camera, and it finally has. The results we see from the image above appear to be light years ahead of what the previous 12MP ultra wide camera managed to produce.



We see ample detail and natural-looking sharpness in the grass at the foreground of the image, through the mid and into the background. Not to mention that the colors look great, but that could have been adjusted in post processing.









Since iPhones use the ultra wide camera to take macro shots, a higher resolution also means that macro photography has improved too. The difference in the clarity of the image and the level of sharpness is clearly visible.





iPhone 16 and 16 Plus camera samples









The main camera of the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus hasn't changed, but it still packs quite a punch. Sadly, the higher-quality Apple ProRAW format is still reserved only for the Pro models, but the images above showcase that even in HEIF, the 48MP camera does great even in low light conditions.









Apple made it sound like its a big deal that the iPhone 16 has 2x crop mode for the main sensor, which is something that already existed on the previous generation. While this is nothing new though, we can't argue that the quality looks great even when shooting at 2x.









Then we have the improved 12MP ultra wide camera, which now captures more light and comes with autofocus. To be frank, after seeing the detail from the Pro models' 48MP ultra wide camera, the images above feel a bit low-res. That said, now that it supports AF, it's now easier to take shots like the second one above.









What's more fun about the ultra wide camera on the regular iPhones this year is their ability to shoot macro photography. This is one of my favorite camera features on the Pro models, and it is awesome that the non-Pro models now have it too. Despite its lower resolution, the skin on this little hopper looks nice and detailed.





Conclusions





The new 48MP ultra wide on the Pro models feels like a game changer for iPhone photography. It is exactly the same jump in image quality that we experienced last year when Apple replaced the 12MP main camera from the iPhone 14 Pro with a 48MP one on the iPhone 15 Pro





The standard iPhones this year might not have received any new camera sensors, but having Macro Mode added in their arsenal makes them feel like a more comprehensive, and more importantly fun camera system.