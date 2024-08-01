Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

iPhone 16 sales to disappoint? iPhone 17 Slim rumors and Apple Intelligence delay | PA Show E12

By
1comment
iPhone 16 sales to disappoint? iPhone 17 Slim rumors and Apple Intelligence delay | PA Show E12
iPhone 16 sales to disappoint? iPhone 17 Slim rumors and Apple Intelligence delay | PA Show E12
Watch our new PhoneArena Show podcast channel on YouTube – subscribe to make sure each new episode gets shown on your feed as soon as it's published. Your help is greatly appreciated!

In this week's super-charged episode of the PhoneArena Show, Rad and Vic sit down to unpack the latest rumors and updates surrounding Apple's many upcoming releases.

WATCH HERE:
Video Thumbnail

We start with an overview of the biggest changes the iPhone 16 series is expected to bring, move on to the highly-exciting iPhone 17 Slim, and courageously proceed to discuss the rumored Apple Intelligence delay (don't worry, it shouldn't be longer than a month after the iPhone 16's launch).

But that's not all! We also take a look at the iPhone SE 4 situation and what's to be expected from Apple's budget iPhone. Finally, Vic delivers his findings after testing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: the good, the bad, and the short (battery life).

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.webp
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless