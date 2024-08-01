iPhone 16 sales to disappoint? iPhone 17 Slim rumors and Apple Intelligence delay | PA Show E12
In this week's super-charged episode of the PhoneArena Show, Rad and Vic sit down to unpack the latest rumors and updates surrounding Apple's many upcoming releases.
We start with an overview of the biggest changes the iPhone 16 series is expected to bring, move on to the highly-exciting iPhone 17 Slim, and courageously proceed to discuss the rumored Apple Intelligence delay (don't worry, it shouldn't be longer than a month after the iPhone 16's launch).
But that's not all! We also take a look at the iPhone SE 4 situation and what's to be expected from Apple's budget iPhone. Finally, Vic delivers his findings after testing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: the good, the bad, and the short (battery life).
