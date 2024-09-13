Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
New Apple videos highlight iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Intelligence features

iPhone 16 Pro in gold color with Apple's logo on the back, displayed against a black background.
As Apple is gearing up for iPhone 16 pre-orders, it has dropped a few ads starring Bella Ramsey, and they are all about showing off some of the new Apple Intelligence features. The focus? Updates to the Mail app, Photos app, and Siri give us a peek at what is coming to the iPhone 16 series.

Email summaries, Costume memory movies, and Siri star in latest ads


One of the new AI features hitting the Mail app is email summary, which is exactly what it sounds like. Basically, it helps you get the gist of long emails without slogging through every line. You will be able to see quick summaries right in your inbox, so you can quickly grasp the key points and move on.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple

With Apple Intelligence, you can also create personalized memory movies in the Photos app. Just type in a description, and the AI will dig through your photos and videos, picking the best ones to piece together a mini-movie with its own storyline.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple
 
Siri is getting its biggest makeover in years, powered by AI and is set to become way more personal and conversational. It is going to understand your context, handle tasks across apps, and have a much richer grasp of language.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple
 
But why am I talking about Siri like it is still in the works? Because, despite all the hype with the new iPhone 16, these features aren’t actually launching anytime soon, which I think is kind of odd. Apple’s pushing Siri as a selling point, but none of these upgrades will be available when the iPhone 16 hits the shelves.

Siri, along with all other AI features, will be making their debut in phases. The first Apple Intelligence features are set to drop in the US via a software update this October. In that initial batch, we expect to see things like email summaries and custom memory movies roll out.

As for the rest of the features, including the revamped Siri, they will be making their debut throughout 2025. So, it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see everything in action.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

