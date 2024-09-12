Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
iPhone 16 Pro's new modem brings better 5G speeds, with one carrier taking a considerable lead

iPhone 16 Pro's new modem brings better 5G speeds, with one carrier taking a considerable lead
Apple's newly announced iPhone 16 models have swapped out the X70 modem for Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem. The modem packs AI smarts for enhanced speeds, improved coverage, and better sustained performance.

SpeedSmart, the company behind the namesake app that lets you run an internet speed test, put the modem through its paces and has reported some very positive results.



SpeedSmart put last year's Pro models up against the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max and found out that on average, download speeds have increased by 23.7 percent across AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Although T-Mobile offers the fastest download and upload speeds, the download speed increase from the iPhone 15 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro is greater on AT&T and Verizon's networks.

iPhone 16 Pro models on T-Mobile and Verizon reach average download speeds of more than 400Mbps and with the two continuously expanding coverage, the performance is bound to get better over time.

Upload speeds have also improved 22.1 percent across the three carriers, with average speeds touching 30 Mbps.

Apple is reportedly working on a custom modem which may debut as soon as next year. Qualcomm's modems will not be entirely replaced initially as reports say that only some 2025 modems will feature an Apple-designed modem, while the rest will likely continue relying on a Snapdragon chip.

Apple's iPhone 16 lineup also supports WiFi 7, ensuring improved WiFi speeds and more reliable connectivity. Compared to the previous-gen models which supported the Wi-Fi 6E standard, the new phones should theoretically offer four times faster download speeds.

These connectivity improvements alone might be reason enough for some people to crown the iPhone 16 as the best phone of the year. Not only should you expect a smoother browsing experience, but also a better connection in tricky areas like subways, thanks to the Snapdragon X75's AI prowess.
