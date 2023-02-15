Qualcomm outs frugal Snapdragon X75 5G modem with mmWave integration









The first unified 5G architecture has less of a power draw which will bode well for your phone's battery life. In the Snapdragon X75 modem RF system, mmWave and Sub-6 are now in one transceiver, allowing Qualcomm's next generation modem to cover the entire 5G spectrum, including Snapdragon Satellite, with 20% less toll on the battery.









Moreover, the unified mmWave transceiver means that there won't potentially be differences between modems on phones made for Verizon or, say, T-Mobile, but they will all come with ultrafast mmWave connectivity. As for all the other new Snapdragon X75 5G, Qualcomm lists them as follows:





World’s first 10-carrier aggregation for mmWave, 5x downlink carrier aggregation and FDD uplink MIMO for sub-6 GHz bands, which allow for unparalleled spectrum aggregation and capacity.

Converged transceiver for mmWave and sub-6 paired with new Qualcomm QTM565 fifth generation mmWave antenna modules reduce cost, board complexity, hardware footprint and power consumption

Qualcomm Advanced Modem-RF Software Suite further improves sustained performance, across user scenarios including elevators, subway trains, airports, parking garages, mobile gaming sessions and more.

AI-based sensor-assisted mmWave beam management for superior connectivity reliability and AI-based location accuracy enhancements.

Qualcomm 5G PowerSave Gen 4 and Qualcomm RF Power Efficiency Suite for extended battery life.

Qualcomm DSDA Gen 2 support enabling 5G/4G Dual Data on two SIM cards simultaneously.

Qualcomm Smart Transmit Gen 4 to allow for fast, reliable and long-range uploads – and now including support for Snapdragon Satellite.





As per Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies:









The newest Snapdragon X75 5G modem is currently sampling with customers, says Qualcomm, " with commercial devices expected to launch by the second half of 2023 ," which means that we can test its performance out in the wild pretty soon.