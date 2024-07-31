iPhone 16 Pro models might adopt the latest Wi-Fi 7

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Earlier this year, the seventh generation of the Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 7, was introduced with some big improvements over the previous version. It is much faster, supports more devices at once, and has much lower latency. Now, it looks like the upcoming iPhone 16 series might be getting this upgrade.

Rumor has it that the iPhone 16 Pro lineup will feature Wi-Fi 7


A recent supply chain report (subscription required) hints that the iPhone 16 Pro models might get a boost with Wi-Fi 7. It was mentioned that the iPhone 16 Pro is "widely expected" to adopt the newer standard.

With Wi-Fi 7, the devices would be able to use the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands at the same time, leading to faster speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connections. Wi-Fi 7 is expected to deliver peak theoretical speeds of over 40 Gbps, which is four times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. The latter is supported by the current iPhone 15 Pro models, while iPhone 11 through iPhone 14 models are equipped with standard Wi-Fi 6.

This isn't the first time we’ve heard that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might come with the latest Wi-Fi 7. Similar reports surfaced last year, suggesting the same for the Pro models. The standard iPhone 16 might stick with Wi-Fi 6E like the current Pro models, but we will have to wait for the official announcement to confirm.

While we wait for the next-gen iPhone, you can check out everything you need to know about Wi-Fi 7 in our dedicated article on the topic. 

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Wi-Fi Alliance

Adopting the latest Wi-Fi standard is great as it would mean a substantial leap in wireless connectivity for users. Plus, Wi-Fi 7 could potentially influence Apple Intelligence. For example, reduced lag can improve real-time applications like voice assistants, which rely heavily on quick responses. And with Siri getting a major AI upgrade, it would be a shame to miss out on its full potential just because of a slow connection, right?

We are expecting the iPhone 16 series to drop later this fall. As usual, it should include four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Rumor has it that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will feature vertical camera lens setups on the back, a shift from the diagonal arrangements seen in previous models. This change is likely to allow the standard iPhone 16 models to capture spatial video for the Apple Vision Pro headset.
