iPhone 16 Pro Max Desert Titanium showcased in a new hands-on video

Apple
Apple is set to make a splash in the smartphone market with the upcoming launch of the iPhone 16 series. As per usual, one of the most discussed aspects is not related to any particular upgrade, but with the new color that the latest iPhone Pro models are said to introduce.

While there had been some speculation that the new iPhone 16 color might have a golden tint, a recently leaked hands-on video suggests that the Desert Titanium is actually a brownish hue. Although it's important to note that these videos may be based on dummy models, they align with previously seen real-life photos.

Take a look at the video yourself:

The dummy that's shown in the video is most likely of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the color most definitely does not resemble gold. If anything, it looks to us like it is closer to a dark shade of copper.

The entire iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max lineup is expected to feature a Titanium finish, with colors including Titanium White, Black, Gray, and... Brown? The exact name for the hero color, Desert Titanium or Gold Titanium, remains a mystery.

There have also been rumors about a Rose color option, although this seems less likely now that we have so many leaks hinting at a darker color with earthy tones. Whatever the case might be, the new color option from Apple is bound to catch some attention from fans of the brand, as it appears very different from anything we have seen so far in terms of iPhone Pro colors.

With just about a week to go before the official launch event on September 9th, we can expect to hear more rumors and speculations about the iPhone 16 series. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the launch date and uncover the secrets of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In other related news, another video of a person holding the iPhone 16 has surface, revealing the new camera module design and giving us a first look at what the phone might look like in real life. If it truly turns out like it's shown in that video, we think we will quite like the new look for the non-Pro iPhones.
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

