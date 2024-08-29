iPhone 16 captured in new video just days before launch
We are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 16 series, which will be revealed on September 9 at Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event. There have been plenty of rumors about the design changes for the standard iPhone 16 models, and now we are seeing them featured in a new video.
Well-known leaker Majin Bu, who has already shared various details about the upcoming iPhone 16 series, has posted a video on X showing what appears to be the iPhone 16 in the wild, even under the rain. The video highlights a previously rumored design change to the camera island, which now features two vertically oriented cameras.
The repositioning of the back cameras is reportedly aimed at enabling users of the non-Pro models to capture spatial videos and photos, which they can later view on the Vision Pro headset.
The iPhone model featured in the video is in Black, one of the rumored colors for this year’s series. Previous rumors suggest that the standard devices will be available in a range of colors, including:
In the meantime, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to offer a new color lineup that includes:
As for why the person in the video is showcasing the phone in the rain, that is anyone’s guess. I think they want to demonstrate the phone’s water resistance, which isn’t exactly surprising. iPhones have been rated for water and dust protection since the iPhone 7, launched back in 2016, so it is a safe bet that the iPhone 16 will be no different.
In addition to the repositioned back cameras, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to feature the Action Button, which was introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Plus, a brand-new button called the Capture button is also rumored to be included across the entire iPhone 16 lineup.
The iPhone 16 will come with iOS 18 right out of the box, and if the rumors about the entire series having 8GB of RAM are true, all four models should also be compatible with Apple Intelligence, the tech giant’s suite of AI features.
iPhone 16 is so hot pic.twitter.com/BEu2Vr8b3c— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 28, 2024
