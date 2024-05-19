Accurate Apple analyst says the iPhone 16 series will come in these colors
TF International Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made via a Tweet what he calls a "prediction" about the colors that the upcoming iPhone 16 series will be available in. Considering Kuo's track record, you might give his forecast a lot more weight than the speculation spouted by the typical Wall Street analyst. These are the phones that Apple will introduce to the public early in September and it typically releases them later the same month.
Kuo's tweet says that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in "Black, White (or Silver), Grey (or natural titanium), and Rose. It would seem that the Rose color option will replace the currently offered Blue titanium option (which happens to be the color of my iPhone 15 Pro Max). The five color options for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus mentioned by Kuo are Black, Green, Pink, Blue, and White. The current five colors available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black.
Ming-Chi Kuo tweets his forecast of the color options Apple will offer for the upcoming iPhone 16 series
If Kuo is correct about the 2024 non-Pro iPhone color options, White is the color on the way out to be replaced by Yellow. The TF International analyst added that Apple might give previously used colors a different name even if they are the same. He also said that even if Apple gives a color for the upcoming models the same name as an option available for an existing phone, it might look different.
Apple promotes the new Rose Gold iPhone 6s in 2015
"X" subscriber @ArnaudDucouret posted an image of what the iPhone 16 Pro series might look like if Kuo's forecast is correct. If he is, this will be the first time that the Pro series will include Rose and it brings back memories of the excitement that the Rose Gold color brought to the iPhone back in 2015 when the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were offered in that hue. While many figured that the Rose Gold iPhone 6s was created to attract female iPhone buyers, the color was promoted by Apple as one giving the phone a classy, high-end look.
