Accurate Apple analyst says the iPhone 16 series will come in these colors

TF International Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made via a Tweet what he calls a "prediction" about the colors that the upcoming iPhone 16 series will be available in. Considering Kuo's track record, you might give his forecast a lot more weight than the speculation spouted by the typical Wall Street analyst. These are the phones that Apple will introduce to the public early in September and it typically releases them later the same month.













If Kuo is correct about the 2024 non-Pro iPhone color options, White is the color on the way out to be replaced by Yellow. The TF International analyst added that Apple might give previously used colors a different name even if they are the same. He also said that even if Apple gives a color for the upcoming models the same name as an option available for an existing phone, it might look different.