iPhone 16 preps on pace: OLED display suppliers get green light for mass production
Would you look at the date? We are just a few months away from the unveiling of the next iPhone 16 series, slated for this fall. And as the countdown begins, recent reports suggest that Apple is gearing up for the launch.
According to The Elec, a Korean tech media outlet, Samsung Display and LG Display have received approval to kickstart mass production of OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screens for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro model. However, both suppliers are still awaiting approval for mass production of OLED screens for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
According to The Elec, there aren't many differences between the OLED displays for last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, but the bezels might be a tad slimmer thanks to Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology. Earlier rumors also support this claim.
LG Display receiving approval for mass production of OLED screens is a significant milestone for the company. Historically, LG Display has faced challenges in meeting Apple's production deadlines. Last year, LG Display got the green light for iPhone 15 Pro OLED screens several months later than Samsung Display, giving Samsung an edge in market share and pricing.
Moreover, Samsung Display is anticipated to begin the approval process for the iPhone 16 Pro Max's OLED screens by the end of this month, while LG Display is slated to follow suit in mid-June. Right now, Samsung Display has secured approval for the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro, with approvals for the Plus and Pro Max models expected to follow shortly.
The report also mentions that by the end of last year, Samsung Display aimed to ship 155.6 million iPhone OLED units this year. However, its latest estimate has dropped to 130 million units. This shift is mainly due to slower-than-expected iPhone sales and LG Display playing catch-up in production.
We are pretty confident that Apple will introduce a brand new button to all iPhone 16 models. Dubbed the Capture Button, it is expected to allow iPhone 16 users to quickly snap photos or record videos with just a tap or click.
The Apple iPhone 16 series will be unveiled at a special event in September 2024. Following tradition, the new iPhone models will hit the shelves roughly ten days later.
As always, the iPhone 16 lineup will include four devices. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to increase in size to 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively, while the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will maintain the same size as their predecessors.
