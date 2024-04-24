Up Next:
In the least “Apple” move ever, Apple to keep adding buttons to iPhone 16 - but why?!
In the past 12-24 months, we’ve been hearing numerous rumors about the first “portless” and potentially “buttonless” iPhone. Many even tried imagining what this futuristic Apple flagship would look like, and how it’d work.
In fact, most recently, Apple canceled a version of the iPhone 15 Pro initially supposed to have haptic volume buttons, which react to pressure - like the Touch ID home “button” on the iPhone SE.
While I don’t know “who’s buttons Apple might be trying to push”, it’s important to note that Tim Cook & Co already made the decision to ditch the iconic Ring/Mute switch key (still present on the vanilla iPhone 15) and replace it with the “Action button” on the premium iPhone 15 Pro flagship.
Although the Action button is a multifunctional, remappable button that can be used as a camera shutter key, the Capture button is set to take over this function, enabling granular controls and functionality for taking photos and videos.
“An iPhone with more buttons - doesn’t it look weird?”, some people ask on social media… To which I say… How dare you!
I’ve been asking for a dedicated camera shutter key on phones (not just iPhones) for ages, and so far only Sony has been consistent in giving me what I want.
To no one’s surprise, I don’t plan on buying a Sony phone for the dedicated camera key, so the iPhone 16’s take on the “pro-grade” camera feature would be the one I’ll be looking forward to.
As an iPhone 15 Pro Max user, I found myself having to choose between setting the Action button to open the camera and mute my iPhone, and that’s a compromise I’d rather not have to make. And if the solution is as simple as adding another button to the side of the iPhone… I’ll take it!
In the end, while 12 months ago, some believed the iPhone was headed towards a “portless” and “buttonless” future, the iPhone 16 will have two additional buttons compared to the iPhone 15, AND a USB-C port to top it all off.
One thing is certain, whenever Apple gives iPhone users more/extra features rather than taking existing features away, this is an event to celebrate.
Whether it’s thanks to Jony Ive’s departure from Apple or not, Apple’s current design team is making some relatively unorthodox (for Cupertino) design choices, which (luckily) seem to favor functional design. It’s not every day you get two extra buttons with your new phone, which can perform a bunch of useful commands.
Now, not only aren’t the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max becoming “buttonless”, but compared to the iPhone 15, all of Apple’s 2024 flagships are set to arrive with not only one but two extra buttons!
So… who’s buttons is Apple trying to push?! … This transition doesn’t really work but let’s hope the iPhone 16’s new buttons will…
Samsung phones might have 5 cameras, but iPhone 16 is set to become the flagship phone with the most buttons - 5 in total
Supposed iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy units have leaked, showing a whopping 5 buttons on the sides of all 2024 iPhone models.
And while the Action button is (clearly) expected to expand to the entire iPhone 16 lineup this year, it is also expected to be joined by another brand new button we’ve been hearing about for a while now - the “Capture” button.
Allegedly, the Capture button in the iPhone 16 series will be a capacitive, pressure-sensitive key rather than a “real” button, which means you’d be able to “half press” it, to lock focus before “fully pressing” it to take the shot. The Capture button could also enable seamless zooming, achieved by swiping left/right over the key’s touch-sensitive surface. Just like you can swipe down the Touch ID “button” on the iPhone SE to summon the Control centre.
The iPhone 16’s new buttons are met with mixed reactions online, but iPhone users should be happy when Apple gives (instead of taking)
In case it wasn’t clear which is which.
Buttons, buttons… Steve Jobs 2007: “We removed all the buttons and made a huge display…” Now, we remove all the front buttons, and we place them on the side.
People react to leaks/rumors about iPhone 16 gaining two brand new buttons
I hope Apple will make the Action and Capture buttons even more useful by allowing them to perform multiple actions instead of just one, which seems like wasted potential (like in the current version of the Action key). Custom functionality based on the app you’re using would be the cherry on top!
Prediction: Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi to follow in Apple’s footsteps and start adding more buttons to premium Android phones
When/if the iPhone 16 gets two new buttons, all eyes will be on Apple’s competitors running Android. The industry was quick to follow in the iPhone’s footsteps with the notch, Dynamic Island, and the iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium frame. Now, I’d be lying if I told you a Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 10 Pro, or a Xiaomi 15 Ultra with a few extra buttons would be a surprise to me…
