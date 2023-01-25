iPhone 15 Ultra may have better imaging and performance capabilities than Pro, iOS 17 code reveals





iOS 16 has been a buggy release , with users still reporting a myriad of problems. It's a huge update though and introduced many new features and visual changes. Earlier this month, seasoned journalist Mark Gurman said that iOS 17, which is codenamed Dawn, may not have too many new features.





Tipster LeaksApplePro , who has a mixed track record, says that iOS 17 will focus on stability and efficiency. Apple may also make changes to Mail, Fitness, Wallet, Home, and Find My apps. The operating system could also include a new app for the rumored AR/VR headset.

iOS 17 code dishes up details about the iPhone 15





Code snippets often accurately reveal info about unreleased gadgets and LeaksApplePro says iOS 17 code has divulged info about the 15 line. According to their sources, iOS 17 will support six iPhone models with the Dynamic Island . The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are currently Apple's only smartphone models with this cutout and today's leak gels with rumors that said all iPhone 15 models will have the Dynamic Island.





iOS 17 code also appears to confirm that the 2023 lineup will ditch the proprietary Lightning technology for a USB-C port and corroborates earlier rumors that claimed the standard models, the 6.1 inches iPhone 15 and 6.7 inches iPhone 15 Plus will support speeds comparable to the Lightning connector, and the premium models, the 6.1 inches iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7 inches iPhone 15 Ultra, will enjoy faster wired transfer speeds.





LeaksApplePro also says that the iPhone 15 Ultra could come with advanced image processing software. This seems to suggest that the Ultra will have better cameras than the Pro.





Even though both the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra will be powered by the 3nm A17 Bionic chip , it looks like the Ultra will have a more capable version as the leaker says "the chip in this iPhone will have more freedom than the iPhone 15 Pro" and the highest-end model may have a better cooling system to keep up with the chip.





This is in line with reports that say Apple will create a greater differentiation between the higher-end models, and the iPhone 15 Ultra could feature a periscope camera and titanium build, in addition to a bigger screen and battery than the Pro. This could make it the best premium phone of 2023





The company is expected to preview iOS 17 in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference and the stable version will likely be released alongside the iPhone 15 in September.