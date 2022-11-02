My iPhone 14 Pro stops responding (video); other iPhone displays go dead; more iOS 16 issues arise

So, the story goes on…

iPhone 14 Pro on iOS 16 bugs report. Take two. Here goes nothing…





iPhone 14 Pro freezes; display doesn't respond (requires a restart)





As mentioned, I had previously reported this iOS 16 bug (amongst others), which I now encountered on my own iPhone 14 Pro...







Anyway, the restart helped, and my iPhone 14 Pro was back to normal, but of course (and unfortunately), that's not where the story ends.

That being said, other iPhone 14 users have also reported similar issues with Spotlight search and screen freezes. A quick search in



This shows there's a pattern to the Spotlight search screen freeze issues on iPhone. Then again, I happen to own the iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 14 Pro, and I'm pretty sure this is the first time I've encountered such an issue. For the record, I didn't get the



Multiple reports of dead iPhone 13 displays, showing a green screen after iOS 16 update; Twitter users complain



Perhaps because I'm following a gazillion tech nerds and pages through my personal Twitter account (a mistake I need to fix), I encounter all kinds of leaks, rumors, complaints, shows of affection, and of course, bug reports on Elon Musk's new playground...



So, a few days ago, I stumbled upon a







Apple's (reported) reaction to the green screen issues on iPhone 13

According to another user (writing in the same Twitter threat), Apple replaced his iPhone 13 display for free, thanks to the iPhone being within its warranty period. However, Akash doesn't seem to have had the same luck, as his iPhone 13 first showed the "green screen in California" problem when it was still in warranty but started working again until it completely shut itself off (weeks later) after Akash's warranty had expired:



Apple and Google swap roles as Pixel 7 might be more reliable than iPhone 14 Pro right now; another small bug on my iPhone 14 Pro shows lack of attention to detail



As mentioned in one of the longest stories I've written this year,



Of course, iPhones have always had software issues, just like any other Android phone, but I don't seem to recall them being that severe . Again, none of my iPhones has gotten so buggy to the point of no return, but if Akash's case is anything to go by, other people might not have the same luck.



Before I go, I also have to mention a bug I noticed just hours ago that also has to do with the Spotlight search on my iPhone 14 Pro (Spotlight search is really starting to creep in on Apple now!). Luckily, this time the bug is purely visual .









So, clearly, Tim Cook & Co have some software and hardware bugs to work on before iPhone 14 or iOS 16 reaches the point of reliability we've to expect from iPhone. What's interesting is that in a few cases, we have serious issues, and in others, some very minor imperfections. Apple's known for its meticulous attention to detail, so this is indeed bizarre.



