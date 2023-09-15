Shipping dates for certain iPhone 15 Pro Max models are pushed out to mid-November
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we approach the end of the first day of iPhone 15 series pre-orders in the U.S., already the shipping dates of some models have been pushed back until November. A quick perusal of the non-Pro models shows that most of them are still on schedule to be shipped on September 22nd, but the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro could have you waiting until just before Thanksgiving.
The one non-Pro model that won't be delivered immediately is the iPhone 15 Plus in Pink which ships between October 2nd through October 9th on orders placed through the online Apple Store for AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. This covers all of the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.
Depending on the color you choose, a November shipping date is possible for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Natural Titanium model has proven to be very popular as the online Apple Store shows that this model, in this color, with orders placed through Apple's carrier partners Verizon and T-Mobile, won't be shipped until November 6th through November 13th regardless of whether it is the 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB model.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by the first 3nm chipset included with a smartphone, the A17 Pro
On the other hand, the Black Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max, ordered through the online Apple Store for Verizon and T-Mobile, has shipping dates of October 16th through October 23rd for all three storage options.
Pre-order your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max right here, right now!
The iPhone 15 Pro in Black Titanium for T-Mobile shows shipping dates of October 9th through October 16th for the 128GB storage option, October 2nd through October 4th for the 256GB model, and October 9th through October 16th for the 512GB. However, the original September 22nd shipping date is listed for the 1TB unit.
Orders for the same exact model placed on the online Apple Store for AT&T are roughly the same except when it comes to the 1TB model which is slated to be shipped on October 9th through October 16th.
If you have yet to pre-order your new iPhone 15 series, keep in mind that with a weekend coming up, we could see shipping dates for some Pro models get pushed out even longer.
Things that are NOT allowed: