 New report corroborates rumors of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro sporting different SoCs (A16 only for the Pros)
New report corroborates rumors of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro sporting different SoCs (A16 only for the Pros)

Apple Processors
The iPhone 14 series release is coming soon (time flies, before we know it, it will be September), and it's that time of the year when rumors and leaks about the upcoming phones are also flying around. You may have heard that this year, there will be a chip difference between the iPhone 14 and 14 Max on one hand, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max on another. 9to5Mac now reports that another source is corroborating this info.

Earlier this year, reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo dropped the bomb: according to his report, some iPhone 14 models will come with the current A15 Bionic chip seen in the iPhone 13 series. Now, a report from TrendForce corroborates this rumor, saying that only the iPhone 14 pro models are getting the next-gen A16 Bionic chip.

TrendForce states that only the Pro series will get the latest processor in its report, and we are inclined to believe this means the A16 Bionic. On the other hand, the report stated the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have the A51 Bionic chip, but with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM instead of 4GB.

As you may imagine, the reasons for this are unclear and most likely, we will not be getting any explanation from Apple. However, some analysts believe the issue lies within the chip shortage affected the entire tech industry in the last couple of years. This pretty much means the entire supply chain could be dedicated to producing the iPhone 14 Pro models.

One important thing you might want to pay attention to: there are to different versions of the A15 chip right now. One is with 4GB of RAM and a four-core GPU that's used in the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, and the other version sports 6GB of RA with a five-core GPU used by the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Given the fact that all the iPhone 14 models are reportedly going to sport 6GB of RAM, this could mean the iPhone 14 and 14 Max are getting the A15 chip that's in the iPhone 13 Pro models.

And another thing to keep in mind, as 9to5Mac rightfully mentions: Apple could decide to name this chip with a new name. For example, the Apple Watch Series 7's chip is pretty much the same as the Series 6's one, but they come with different names due to minor internal changes.

With that being said, as I like to say, nothing is official until it's official, so stay tuned for more information!
