Images give sneak peek at iPhone 14 Pro's always-on mode and redesigned status bar

The always-on mode, which is a common feature on Android phones, is finally coming to the iPhone this year. The rumor mill says that only the premium iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will get the functionality, and we have also seen a couple of rumors about how it may work





The Apple Watch Series 5 and later models already do have the always on feature and the broad purpose of this mode is to let users view quick information such as the time and date and notifications without unlocking a device. This not only helps save time but also extends battery life.









MacRumors has dug up some new details on the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on model and status bar. Since the Pro models will replace the notch with pill-shaped and hole cutouts which will allegedly appear as one wide pill when the screen is on, they will have more space than the current notched iPhones.





To better utilize the freed-up space, Apple seemingly plans to make some changes to the status bar . Apparently, the telecom signal indicator will be moved to the left, and the original battery icon which displayed the percentage on the left of the battery symbol will be restored. iOS 16 will also bring the battery percentage back to the status bar on notched iPhones but that implementation is somewhat confusing.

iPhone 14 Pro Lock Screen and always-on screen will not be separately configurable





The outlet also reports that iOS 16's Lock Screen and iPhone 14 Pro's always-on screen will have a direct link and has also shared some images which depict iPhone 14 Pro's always-on behavior.





You will not be able to configure the always-on Lock Screen and lit-up Lock Screen separately, as they will share the same wallpaper, fonts, and widgets. The core visual elements of the always-on display will be independently customizable though.





In the always-on mode, the background of Lock Screen wallpapers with a depth effect will be taken away and the foreground will be dimmed. The foreground will allegedly be "tinted with color and feature edge highlights depending on user customization."





As earlier rumors had indicated, the always-on screen will also show widgets. Notifications will come from the bottom part of the screen one by one and will remain subtly visible for 10 seconds. An optional notification counter might also be present.





The always-on mode is reportedly still buggy and Apple is scrambling to get it right and has directed the Apple Watch team to help the phone unit complete it in time for the September 7 iPhone 14 launch. The company still expects it to have some issues and may release an update soon after the launch of the phones to iron out kinks.



