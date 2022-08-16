iOS 16 beta puts battery percentage back in status bar but some iPhones are excluded
The iPhone X and later models that have a notch instead of a thick top bezel only displayed the battery icon which only showed a visual representation of battery level and not the specific percentage, but with the third iOS 16 public beta, the battery status indicator is back (via 9to5Mac).
Notched iPhones left little room for the battery percentage and required users to open Control Center by swiping down from the top-right corner of the display to view the percentage or use the Batteries widget in the Today View.
Granted, this doesn't take that long, but a few moments saved here and there add up over the lifetime of a device. Also, with increasing rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have an always-on mode, this feature will be incredibly useful for those who are planning to upgrade.
The iPhone 13 came with a notch that was 20 percent less wide than the notch used in the prior variants but it still did not show the battery percentage in the status bar.
iOS 16 will make it easier to view the battery percentage at a glance.
The battery indicator changes color based on the battery status and the color of the wallpaper. For instance, when charging, the icon goes green and displays a charging sign. When the phone is in low power mode, the icon turns yellow. You can also turn the battery meter off when using the Low Power mode.
There is an option within the Battery section in the Settings app that lets you toggle the percentage on or off. It's available in all iPhones with a notch, except for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR, presumably because they don't have enough space.
One thing that may put some people off is that the battery icon remains full until the cell depletes to a 20 percent charge, which is when a fifth of the icon goes red and the rest becomes translucent. This might change with the final version of the operating system which will apparently be released in September after the iPhone 14 event.
