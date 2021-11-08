iPhone 13 production accelerating as suppliers ease chip shortage

iPhone 13 production accelerating as suppliers ease chip shortage0
iPhone 13 production accelerates as we near the holiday shopping season
The chip shortage has been impacting the entire mobile tech industry, and the iPhone was not safe from shipping delays and slower production. We recently reported on the fact that Apple has (allegedly) gone ahead and slashed iPad production by 50% so that the company has more components available for the iPhone 13 series.
However, a report from DigiTimes now suggests that things are looking better for Cupertino and the chip shortage is starting to ease, therefore the iPhone 13 production is accelerating.
It seems now that Apple's suppliers have managed to overcome the shortage of certain production components. Luckily, according to the report, Apple's supply chain partners are now beginning to notice the gap between the iPhone 13 demans and the supply, and it is "gradually narrowing". This is partly due to the ramped-up production of integrated circuit boards (ICs) embedded within the iPhone.
Reportedly, Apple's revenue falls short by $6 billion due to the shortage
Earlier, we reported on the fact that the global chip and component shortage was affecting the estimated revenue Apple had predicted. For the first time since 2016, Apple has fallen short of the estimated revenue in any given category due to this shortage.
Accross the entire Apple product portfolio, from the AirPods to the Mac, all products have gotten considerable updates recently, and will be indeed appealing to the holiday shoppers. For example, the AirPods, which are a popular holiday gift, have gotten now a redesign and some improvements such as Spatial Audio with head tracking and adaptive EQ, making them an even more enticing holiday gift option.
Apple now has an extended return policy for the holiday shopping season
The entire industry prepares for the holiday shopping, and so does Apple. Recently, we reported on a welcome change the tech giant is implementing for the benefit of the holiday shoppers: its return policy is now extended until January 8 next year, for all purchases made between November 1 and December 25.
This new policy applies to iPhones, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod mini, and other products from Apple's portfolio.
The extended return policy is available for shoppers from the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and some other markets. On the other hand, any purchase made after December 25th will be subject to Apple's regular return policy which gives the buyer 14 calendar days after receiving an item to return it.
What's even cooler is that in some countries, the tech giant is offering an even longer return policy than the extended one mentioned above. We are talking about, for example, in Italy and Spain, where customers will have until January 20 to return their purchases in case they needed to. This means, customers from Italy and Spain get an additional 12-day period to decide whether they are pleased with the purchase of their new Apple products.
