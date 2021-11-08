iPhone 13 production accelerating as suppliers ease chip shortage

iPhone 13 production accelerates as we near the holiday shopping season

Reportedly, Apple's revenue falls short by $6 billion due to the shortage



Accross the entire Apple product portfolio, from the AirPods to the Mac, all products have gotten considerable updates recently, and will be indeed appealing to the holiday shoppers. For example, the AirPods, which are a popular holiday gift, have gotten now a redesign and some improvements such as Spatial Audio with head tracking and adaptive EQ, making them an even more enticing holiday gift option.





Apple now has an extended return policy for the holiday shopping season

What's even cooler is that in some countries, the tech giant is offering an even longer return policy than the extended one mentioned above. We are talking about, for example, in Italy and Spain, where customers will have until January 20 to return their purchases in case they needed to. This means, customers from Italy and Spain get an additional 12-day period to decide whether they are pleased with the purchase of their new Apple products.





