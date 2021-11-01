Apple tells consumers to "Shop Early;" extends the return deadline for the holidays



With the holiday shopping season soon to be thrust upon us, Apple has some advice for typically harried shoppers. The company is suggesting to consumers that they start their holiday shopping early. A banner on Apple's homepage reads, "shop early for the best selection of holiday favorites."





And products purchased from Apple starting today, November 1 through December 25, 2021, will have a return date of January 8, 2022. The extended return policy will be offered in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and some other markets. Any purchase made after December 25th will be subject to Apple's regular return policy which gives the buyer 14 calendar days after receiving an item to return it.







In some countries, Apple is offering even a longer extended return policy. For example In Italy and Spain, for example, customers have until January 20 to return their purchases. That's 12 additional days for them to decide whether they are pleased with the purchase of their new Apple products.







Apple's call to consumers to start their holiday shopping early actually has a legitimate reason behind it. With supply chain and chip shortages, Apple itself admits that these problems could have more of an impact on the availability of its products this quarter than in quarters from years past.





So there you have it. Words of wisdom from Apple as it heads into its most important two months of its brand new fiscal year. "Shop early" to make sure that you can find the Apple device in the color and configuration you want it. And if you're not happy with the product you've purchased, Apple will give you a little more time to return it. At least until Jasnuary 8th, 2022, in the states.

