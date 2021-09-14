Notification Center

Apple

Leaker showcases iPhone 13 cases with unofficial renders hours before the official unveiling

Iskra Petrova
By
Leaker showcases iPhone 13 cases with renders hours before the official unveiling
Just hours before the iPhone 13 official launch later today, reputable leaker Evleaks reveals some images published by case makers that showcase some more of the already leaked iPhone 13 series design.

Check out the looks of the iPhone 13 in these published early cases


The Apple event will be starting today, September 14 at 10 am PDT, but previous leaks and images of the phones from the iPhone 13 series have somewhat ruined the surprise of the unveiling. Now, a case maker has been spotted by leaker Evleaks publishing cases for the iPhone 13 series which show the phones quite clearly.

Check out the images here:


He stated these images above are not first-party renders, so these are not official Apple renders, but nevertheless, you can see what is going on with the iPhone 13 design.

iPhone 13: what we expect to see


Previous leaks have pretty much detailed almost everything we need to know about the upcoming iPhone 13 series, which are going to be launching today at 10 am PDT during an online event dubbed "California streaming".

The iPhone 13 series will come in four variants, similar to what happened last year with the iPhone 12: two standard models and two Pro-branded models will be announced today. The most recent leak about the phones has detailed what seems to be the size and the color options the new iPhones will be available in.

Of course, as with leaks and rumors go, all this information is unofficial before Apple finally unveils the iPhone 13 series. For now, the leak has marked a possible improvement with the base storage for the iPhones, and now there won't be, reportedly, a 64GB version for any model. The iPhone 13 colors, according to this leak, are as follows: the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini will come in Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, and PRODUCT Red, while the Pro models will come in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze.

Other things we know about the iPhone 13 have painted a pretty solid picture of what to expect today, of course, due to leakers and tipsters. We expect the iPhone 13 series to come powered by a new generation of powerful chipset, the A15 Bionic, which Apple is yet to unveil and will possibly reveal today.

In terms of design, the new smartphones are expected to get a few design touches, and the most interesting change involves the displays. The displays are expected to come with a smaller notch, which is something many people are looking forward to.

A bit of redesign is also expected for the rear camera bumps. The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max's triple-camera setups on the back will be getting even bigger in terms of design, while the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini's camera bumps will have a new diagonal layout which ensures a more balanced design.

These design tweaks will make the new phones instantly recognizable in public. The iPhone 13 series should also bring a big jump in terms of battery sizes and satellite connectivity.

In terms of pricing, no leaks have been concrete on the matter; however, expectations are generally following Apple's pricing strategy that should put the iPhone 13 mini's starting price at $699, $799 for the iPhone 13, $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro, and $1099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Alongside the iPhone 13 series, the California Streaming event should present also the Apple Watch Series 7, the new premium smartwatch by Apple with a new set of health-related features, and the AirPods 3.

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS

