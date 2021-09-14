Leaker showcases iPhone 13 cases with unofficial renders hours before the official unveiling

Leaker showcases iPhone 13 cases with unofficial renders hours before the official unveiling0
Check out the looks of the iPhone 13 in these published early cases
The Apple event will be starting today, September 14 at 10 am PDT, but previous leaks and images of the phones from the iPhone 13 series have somewhat ruined the surprise of the unveiling. Now, a case maker has been spotted by leaker Evleaks publishing cases for the iPhone 13 series which show the phones quite clearly.
He stated these images above are not first-party renders, so these are not official Apple renders, but nevertheless, you can see what is going on with the iPhone 13 design.
iPhone 13: what we expect to see
Previous leaks have pretty much detailed almost everything we need to know about the upcoming iPhone 13 series, which are going to be launching today at 10 am PDT during an online event dubbed "California streaming".
Of course, as with leaks and rumors go, all this information is unofficial before Apple finally unveils the iPhone 13 series. For now, the leak has marked a possible improvement with the base storage for the iPhones, and now there won't be, reportedly, a 64GB version for any model. The iPhone 13 colors, according to this leak, are as follows: the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini will come in Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, and PRODUCT Red, while the Pro models will come in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze.
Other things we know about the iPhone 13 have painted a pretty solid picture of what to expect today, of course, due to leakers and tipsters. We expect the iPhone 13 series to come powered by a new generation of powerful chipset, the A15 Bionic, which Apple is yet to unveil and will possibly reveal today.
A bit of redesign is also expected for the rear camera bumps. The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max's triple-camera setups on the back will be getting even bigger in terms of design, while the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini's camera bumps will have a new diagonal layout which ensures a more balanced design.
These design tweaks will make the new phones instantly recognizable in public. The iPhone 13 series should also bring a big jump in terms of battery sizes and satellite connectivity.
In terms of pricing, no leaks have been concrete on the matter; however, expectations are generally following Apple's pricing strategy that should put the iPhone 13 mini's starting price at $699, $799 for the iPhone 13, $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro, and $1099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Alongside the iPhone 13 series, the California Streaming event should present also the Apple Watch Series 7, the new premium smartwatch by Apple with a new set of health-related features, and the AirPods 3.