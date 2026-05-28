Flagship iPad Pro (M5) is a solid long-term investment after $100 discount
With an 11-inch Tandem OLED display and the powerful M5 chip, it's one of the best tech purchases you can make.
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It even has a premium build on top of all its bells and whistles. | Image by PhoneArena
Being a techie, I can appreciate a top-of-the-line tablet with a stunning display and a beast of a chip inside. And as an elite deal hunter and savvy shopper, I can spot a good bargain on such a tablet when I see one. That’s why I quite like that Amazon is still offering a $100 discount on the 11-inch iPad Pro with the M5 chip and Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Yep, that’s right! You can still get one of the best tablets on the market at a sweet price cut. Just keep in mind that the deal has been available for a while now, and I don’t really know how long it’ll stay that way. Therefore, I encourage you not to dilly-dally and save on a brand-new M5-powered iPad Pro with 256GB of storage now before it’s too late.
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You might argue that spending around $900 on a tablet is still a big feat, and you’d be right; it’s definitely far from affordable. However, let’s not forget that this is Apple’s flagship tablet, which means it brings a ton of value to the table, making snagging one for $100 off a solid long-term investment.
I’m not exaggerating. The M5 silicon inside this thing is an absolute powerhouse. Sure, since this is the 256GB model, it comes with one less performance core, meaning you’re getting three performance and six efficiency cores. But even in this configuration, the chipset offers firepower that’s way more than enough for 99% of people.
It handles day-to-day tasks as well as more demanding assignments without breaking a sweat. So, whether you’re looking for a tablet for work or a device that will last for years, this is one of the best picks you can currently make — a total no-brainer if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem.
Not to mention, you’ll also be enjoying that beautiful Tandem OLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz — or ProMotion, in Apple’s terms. That means YouTube videos and hit Apple TV series like Foundation will look stunning. Plus, scrolling through your friends' posts on Insta or the latest news on PhoneArena will feel blazing-fast.
Honestly, the iPad Pro with the M5 chip ticks all the right boxes and then some. Don’t let that high price scare your bank account — it’s a splurge, for sure, but it’s among the best tech investments one could make. Act fast and get a brand-new iPad Pro (M5) for $100 off now!
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