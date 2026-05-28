Flagship iPad Pro (M5) is a solid long-term investment after $100 discount





You might argue that spending around $900 on a tablet is still a big feat, and you’d be right; it’s definitely far from affordable. However, let’s not forget that this is Apple’s flagship tablet, which means it brings a ton of value to the table, making snagging one for $100 off a solid long-term investment.I’m not exaggerating. The M5 silicon inside this thing is an absolute powerhouse. Sure, since this is the 256GB model, it comes with one less performance core, meaning you’re getting three performance and six efficiency cores. But even in this configuration, the chipset offers firepower that’s way more than enough for 99% of people.It handles day-to-day tasks as well as more demanding assignments without breaking a sweat. So, whether you’re looking for a tablet for work or a device that will last for years, this is one of the best picks you can currently make — a total no-brainer if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem.Not to mention, you’ll also be enjoying that beautiful Tandem OLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz — or ProMotion, in Apple’s terms. That means YouTube videos and hit Apple TV series like Foundation will look stunning. Plus, scrolling through your friends' posts on Insta or the latest news on PhoneArena will feel blazing-fast.Honestly, the iPad Pro with the M5 chip ticks all the right boxes and then some. Don’t let that high price scare your bank account — it’s a splurge, for sure, but it’s among the best tech investments one could make. Act fast and get a brand-new iPad Pro (M5) for $100 off now!