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Flagship iPad Pro (M5) is a solid long-term investment after $100 discount

With an 11-inch Tandem OLED display and the powerful M5 chip, it's one of the best tech purchases you can make.

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Preslav Mladenov
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Apple Tablets Deals iPad
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A close-up of the iPad Pro (M5).
It even has a premium build on top of all its bells and whistles. | Image by PhoneArena

Being a techie, I can appreciate a top-of-the-line tablet with a stunning display and a beast of a chip inside. And as an elite deal hunter and savvy shopper, I can spot a good bargain on such a tablet when I see one. That’s why I quite like that Amazon is still offering a $100 discount on the 11-inch iPad Pro with the M5 chip and Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Yep, that’s right! You can still get one of the best tablets on the market at a sweet price cut. Just keep in mind that the deal has been available for a while now, and I don’t really know how long it’ll stay that way. Therefore, I encourage you not to dilly-dally and save on a brand-new M5-powered iPad Pro with 256GB of storage now before it’s too late.

iPad Pro M5, 11-inch, 256GB: Save $100 on Amazon!
$100 off (10%)
Amazon has slashed $100 off the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M5), bringing the 256GB model down to less than $900. Thanks to an insane amount of power, this high-performance tablet is built to last for years and can effortlessly run any app on the App Store. Plus, catching up on the latest episodes of your favorite TV series will look incredible on its stunning display. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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You might argue that spending around $900 on a tablet is still a big feat, and you’d be right; it’s definitely far from affordable. However, let’s not forget that this is Apple’s flagship tablet, which means it brings a ton of value to the table, making snagging one for $100 off a solid long-term investment.

I’m not exaggerating. The M5 silicon inside this thing is an absolute powerhouse. Sure, since this is the 256GB model, it comes with one less performance core, meaning you’re getting three performance and six efficiency cores. But even in this configuration, the chipset offers firepower that’s way more than enough for 99% of people.

It handles day-to-day tasks as well as more demanding assignments without breaking a sweat. So, whether you’re looking for a tablet for work or a device that will last for years, this is one of the best picks you can currently make — a total no-brainer if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem.

Not to mention, you’ll also be enjoying that beautiful Tandem OLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz — or ProMotion, in Apple’s terms. That means YouTube videos and hit Apple TV series like Foundation will look stunning. Plus, scrolling through your friends' posts on Insta or the latest news on PhoneArena will feel blazing-fast.

Honestly, the iPad Pro with the M5 chip ticks all the right boxes and then some. Don’t let that high price scare your bank account — it’s a splurge, for sure, but it’s among the best tech investments one could make. Act fast and get a brand-new iPad Pro (M5) for $100 off now!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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