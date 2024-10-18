Apple's A17 Pro chip-binning for the new iPad mini pays off with strong benchmark scores

Pre-order your new iPad mini (A17 Pro) right now!



Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options $15 off (3%) $484 $499 Pre-order at Walmart Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options $10 off (2%) $589 $599 Pre-order at Walmart Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Four Color Options $20 off (3%) $779 $799 Pre-order at Walmart





The bottom line is that the GPU on the A17 Pro AP used on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has six GPU cores. That compares to the five GPU cores on the A17 Pro AP. This version of the A17 Pro SoC might not have the same GPU performance as the A17 Pro found in the iPhone 15 Pro series, but you might not be able to notice the difference. Apple will end up saving some money by using the chip-binning process to obtain the chipsets for the new iPad mini tablet.











A Geekbench benchmark test was run on the iPad mini (A17 Pro) and as we told you yesterday, the tablet does support 8GB of RAM which means that it will be equipped with the Apple Intelligence AI initiative. The previous model, the iPad mini 6, was released in September 2021 carrying only 4GB of RAM.





iPhone 15 Pro Max which also uses the A17 Pro chip. A test I just ran on my iPhone 15 Pro Max returned scores of 2925 and 7123 for the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

The iPad mini (A17 Pro) scored about 2800 on the single-core test and approximately 6500 on the multi-core test. Compare that with the iPad Mini 6 powered by the A15 Bionic which three years ago scored 2100 in the single-core test and 5400 in the multi-core test. We should also compare the score of the iPhone 15 Pro Max which also uses the A17 Pro chip. A test I just ran on my iPhone 15 Pro Max returned scores of 2925 and 7123 for the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.




