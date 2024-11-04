The fast iPad Mini 6 still wins buyers' hearts, especially at its lowest price on Amazon
Apparently, Apple knocked the iPad Mini 6 out of the park, as people are still buying it despite being a tablet from 2021. In fact, they love it so much that Amazon has sold more than 8,000 units in the past month, which is just bonkers.
In addition, the tablet boasts a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, which is incredibly high, given that the maximum rating is 5 stars. And that's not from just a few votes, mind you, as it's based on feedback from over 10,000 people.
But what makes the iPad Mini 6 so special? Well, according to one Amazon user, the tablet is so compact and lightweight that it's extremely easy to carry around, and, as they shared, it 'doesn't really add any weight' to their bag. They even compared the size of the slate to their notebook, noting that the tablet is smaller.
Moreover, the user was impressed by the performance of their iPad Mini 6 stating that it's a good choice for work. They also admitted that they thought they would regret going for it, but they 'have absolutely ZERO' buyer's remorse.
We also reviewed the iPad Mini 6, and I must say my opinion aligns with the buyers on Amazon. Furthermore, I think the iPad Mini 6 is currently an even bigger steal, as its 64GB version is on sale for $149 off, letting you score a unit at its lowest price yet. So, if you are in the market for a speedy tablet that's easy to carry around, I encourage you to get one with this offer now!
This isn't the only positive comment. Another buyer has shared, 'This thing is awesome and terrific value.' There is also a shopper who has listed the pros and cons of the slate, ending with the conclusion that 'the iPad Mini lacks some features its bigger brothers have, but despite this fact, this is totally a great device.'
