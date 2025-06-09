iPadOS 26 is here with Liquid Glass, windowing upgrades, and a big leap in apps

iPadOS 26: All the announced changes

A beautiful new design





Multitasking: new windowing system





The new windowing system allows you to resize windows, place them wherever you want, and open more windows. Also, the OS will remember the previous size you had an app window at and open it back at the same size and position.





The new system integrates seamlessly with Stage Manager, allow you to group your windows into distinct stages, and it also works great with an external display.





New ways to manage your files





iPadOS 26 also introduces significant improvements to how you work with your files. You have an updated LIst view which shows more of your document details, and also, resizable columns! Files also now offers folder customization options that includes setting a custom color, icon, or emoji, and of course, those will sync across your other Apple devices.



Also, you can now drag any folder from the Files app directly into the Dock, as well as you can set a default app for opening specific files and file types.





The Preview app now available for iPad





The macOS Preview is now coming to iPad with iPadOS 26! It allows you to view, edit, mark up PDFs, create a quick sketch. Also, you can take advantage of your Apple Pencil to draw and write in it, and use AutoFill to quickly fill out forms in PDF.





Apple Intelligence features





iPad users will now get the new ways to create Genmoji, just like with iOS 26 . You can also tap into brand-new styles for Image Playground using ChatGPT. Meanwhile, the Shortcuts now get intelligent actions that allow you to get quick access to summarizing tools like Writing Tools or Image Playground.





Updates to how you work with apps





Background Tasks will now show up with Live Activities, giving you complete control and a clear sense of what's going on.





AirPods 4 with ANC and AirPods Pro 2 will allow for great sound quality recording and clearer calls. Meanwhile, Apple is also introducing new audio features to streamline recording. You will now be able to take better control over your audio input and choose different microphones for each app and website. Voise Isolation will ensure your recorded audio is better by blocking ambient noise for a crisp recording. Coupling it with AirPods 4 with ANC and AirPods Pro 2 will allow for great sound quality recording and clearer calls.





Local capture will let you produce high-quality recordings from your iPad with any conferencing app.

New apps with iPadOS 26









The Journal app is now finally coming to the iPad, which I'm personally thrilled by. You can use Apple Pencil or touch and incorporate drawings and handwriting in the Journal. You can also have multiple journals for different aspects of your life, while a map view organizes entries by location.

There's a new Games app now, and Apple has sprinkled its update love to Home, Messages, Notes and Calendar.





A new dedicated gaming app is available now with iPadOS 26. The app is also going to be a part of iOS and will be available for Mac and Apple TV. This new app uses the App Store's games section and Apple Arcade, helping you find what you'd like to play and get access to the whole catalogue. You also have a Library tab, which lets you access games you've previously bought. The Play Together tab allows you to see what your friends are playing and start a gaming session together. Also, it features an editorial content section about new games.

The Messages app is also getting updated. Now, the app is able to automatically translate messages using AI, and you can also create polls. You can also enjoy the ability to use a background for different conversations, just like in iOS. Meanwhile, the Phone app is also coming to iPad, allowing you to use fancy features like Hold Assist and Call Screening.





Calculator gets a new 3D graphing capabilities in Math Notes, Notes also gets the ability to import and export a note into a markdown file. There's also updates to Accessibility with a new Accessibility Reader, a reading mode available across the system.





Meanwhile, in the tool palette, there's a new reed pen. This one uses stroke-angle presets for traditional calligraphy with Apple Pencil in apps like Notes, Preview, Freeform, and Journal.





iPadOS 26 availability





iPadOS 26 will be released in the fall to these iPads:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen and later)

iPad Air (M2 and later)

iPad Air (3rd gen and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8th gen and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (5th gen and later)





The new iPadOS will be released in the fall, and is now in developer beta.