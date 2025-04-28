Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

iOS users, now's your chance to grab the latest iPad Air M3 models at a killer price! The recently launched 11-inch and 13-inch tablets are on sale at a massive $100 discount, slashing them down to their best price ever. The sale is live on Amazon and spreads across all available colorways.

Save $100 on the iPad Air M3, 11-inch, 128GB

$100 off (17%)
Amazon brings the 11-inch iPad Air M3 down to its best price yet! For what might be a limited time, the e-commerce giant slashes $100 off the powerful and compact iPad. The promo spreads across all colorways. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air M3, 13-inch, 128GB

$100 off (13%)
Want more screen real estate onboard your ultra-powerful iPad Air? The iPad Air M3 with a 13-inch display might be the best fit for your needs. This one also enjoys its lowest price on Amazon after a huge $100 discount. Get yours and save while you can.
Buy at Amazon

Launched just over a month ago, these iPad Pro M4 rivals first dropped by $50 in select colorways. Then, the 13-inch version got a $70 discount. But neither the smaller ~$600 tablet nor its larger ~$800 relative has been offered with that sweet $100 price cut we see today. So, if you want to get the most out of the iPad Air M3 experience, take advantage before Amazon's promo expires.

The older iPad Air M2 models were already pretty powerful, but the latest M3-powered Air slates take things up a notch. They provide even more potential, handling pretty much everything you throw at them with ease — and then have some power left to spare.

The new chip aside, we didn't get other major upgrades here. Yep, both iPad Air M3 size versions feature an LCD display and are "stuck" at that 60Hz refresh rate. Now, as we've said in our iPad Air M3 review, Apple's LCD touchscreens give you an excellent viewing experience, so that shouldn't be a huge dealbreaker for most users. But if it is, you'd have to extend your budget for an iPad Pro.

The new iPad Air models run on the iPadOS 18 out the gate, so you get some Apple Intelligence features on board. For instance, you have Image Playground, notification summaries, Genmoji, and more. Add a long-lasting battery to this awesome package, and you get an iPad to be pretty excited about.

So, if you want extra firepower from your iPad Air model, we recommend checking out Amazon's deal on the latest 11- and 13-inch iPad Air M3 models. At $100 off, these fellas are definitely a tempting pick for iOS users.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
