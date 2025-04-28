Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
iOS users, now's your chance to grab the latest iPad Air M3 models at a killer price! The recently launched 11-inch and 13-inch tablets are on sale at a massive $100 discount, slashing them down to their best price ever. The sale is live on Amazon and spreads across all available colorways.
Launched just over a month ago, these iPad Pro M4 rivals first dropped by $50 in select colorways. Then, the 13-inch version got a $70 discount. But neither the smaller ~$600 tablet nor its larger ~$800 relative has been offered with that sweet $100 price cut we see today. So, if you want to get the most out of the iPad Air M3 experience, take advantage before Amazon's promo expires.
The older iPad Air M2 models were already pretty powerful, but the latest M3-powered Air slates take things up a notch. They provide even more potential, handling pretty much everything you throw at them with ease — and then have some power left to spare.
The new chip aside, we didn't get other major upgrades here. Yep, both iPad Air M3 size versions feature an LCD display and are "stuck" at that 60Hz refresh rate. Now, as we've said in our iPad Air M3 review, Apple's LCD touchscreens give you an excellent viewing experience, so that shouldn't be a huge dealbreaker for most users. But if it is, you'd have to extend your budget for an iPad Pro.
The new iPad Air models run on the iPadOS 18 out the gate, so you get some Apple Intelligence features on board. For instance, you have Image Playground, notification summaries, Genmoji, and more. Add a long-lasting battery to this awesome package, and you get an iPad to be pretty excited about.
So, if you want extra firepower from your iPad Air model, we recommend checking out Amazon's deal on the latest 11- and 13-inch iPad Air M3 models. At $100 off, these fellas are definitely a tempting pick for iOS users.
