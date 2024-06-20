A17 Pro's Neural Engine shows nice performance hike in iOS 18 benchmark test



Apple's Core ML is the Machine Learning framework used by Apple to help its devices run AI models and machine learning tasks faster and more efficiently. Core ML delivers near real-time results on-device removing the need for a network connection. Because the data never leaves the device, there is a higher degree of privacy which Apple has already cited as a reason for keeping most Apple Intelligence capabilities on-device













iPhone 15 non-Pro models and the The Neural Engine on the M4 iPad Pro can handle as many as 38 trillion operations per second and according to BGR , that could give us a clue of what to expect for the Neural Engine on the A18 and A18 Pro chipsets that will power thenon-Pro models and the iPhone 15 Pro models respectively. Apple also recently noted that "the Core ML framework also adds a new MLTensor type which provides an efficient, simple and familiar API for expressing operations on multi-dimensional arrays."





While the Core ML Neural Inference Score shows a nice hike on iOS 18 , the increase was based on the software change only and we should see improvements in the A18 and A18 Pro's neural engines. Apple itself says that the Core ML takes advantage of the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine on Apple Silicon to maximize performance while reducing the use of memory and the consumption of power.



