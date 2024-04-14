Insider says Apple's AI algorithms will run on-device





Samsung's Galaxy AI allows users to decide whether to run certain AI features on-device or through the cloud. The user can decide whether he/she wants a less ambitious version of the feature with more privacy or a high-performance version of the feature with less privacy protection.







There is a drawback to Apple's plan. Without being able to access more powerful cloud computers that can handle more complex AI algorithms, iPhone users might be limited to the tasks that the phone will be able to handle once iOS 18 is installed. Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT need to go through the cloud to run on smartphones. Gurman says that the answer is for Apple to allow some cloud-based AI features to be available on iOS 18 and have them powered by Google's Gemini or another AI outfit.









