iOS 18 launch date revealed: here's when you can update your iPhone, if it makes the cut

The time has come for Apple to officially announce its new iPhone 16 series, alongside other new devices, and, of course – the exact day you can expect thesoftware update.At today's so-called Glowtime event , the Cupertino giant made it official –is coming to supported iPhones on September 16. The release day for iPadOS 18 is also that one.This is the dayusers can update their software and get all the promisedfeatures, although if you're waiting for the crowning selling point – Apple Intelligence – there is a caveat.Apple Intelligence is expected to arrive in its fullest only on themodels, and 15 Pro models, only in the US (at first), and only when.1 comes around sometime in October.Theupdate will be available to all iPhones in the following series:Note, again, that the Apple Intelligence feature will only be coming tomodels, though.To learn all aboutand its features, beyond just Apple Intelligence, check out:However, as is the case with the iPhones, Apple Intelligence is unsurprisingly only limited to certain iPad models – those powered by the M1 chip, M2, M3 or M4.