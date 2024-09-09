iOS 18 launch date revealed: here's when you can update your iPhone, if it makes the cut
The time has come for Apple to officially announce its new iPhone 16 series, alongside other new devices, and, of course – the exact day you can expect the iOS 18 software update.
At today's so-called Glowtime event, the Cupertino giant made it official – iOS 18 is coming to supported iPhones on September 16. The release day for iPadOS 18 is also that one.
Apple Intelligence is expected to arrive in its fullest only on the iPhone 16 models, and 15 Pro models, only in the US (at first), and only when iOS 18.1 comes around sometime in October.
The iOS 18 update will be available to all iPhones in the following series:
Note, again, that the Apple Intelligence feature will only be coming to iPhone 16, and 15 Pro models, though.
To learn all about iOS 18 and its features, beyond just Apple Intelligence, check out:
However, as is the case with the iPhones, Apple Intelligence is unsurprisingly only limited to certain iPad models – those powered by the M1 chip, M2, M3 or M4.
This is the day iPhone 16 users can update their software and get all the promised iOS 18 features, although if you're waiting for the crowning selling point – Apple Intelligence – there is a caveat.
Which iPhones will get iOS 18?
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 14
- iPhone SE 3rd generation
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 12
- iPhone SE 2nd generation
- iPhone 11
- iPhone Xs
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
Which iPads will get iPadOS 18?
- iPad Pro (M4)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
- iPad Air (M2)
- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
- iPad (7th generation and later)
- iPad mini (5th generation and later)
