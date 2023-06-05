iOS 17 will make your iPhone more useful while charging
Well, iOS 17 is finally official. Apple announced it during its developer conference. And in addition to the many features that iOS 17 will bring to your iPhone this fall, it will also introduce StandBy, a new feature that will make your iPhone more useful while charging.
While it is charging and set on its side, your iPhone will be able to function as kind of a smart display. It will be able to show glanceable information, like the current time and the weather outside. The information should be easily readable even from a distance
If you are using MagSafe, StandBy will also remember your preferred view. And if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the Always-On display feature turned on, the displayed information will indeed be only a glance away. Otherwise, you will need to tap the screen every time to see your favorite photo or the current weather outside.
Of course, you will be able to customize the things you want your iPhone to display. As Apple stated, there will be a wide range of clock styles and widgets to choose from. StandBy will also support Smart Stacks, which will automatically show the right information at the right time, according to Apple. And if you want to see a favorite picture every time you look at your iPhone instead of a weather widget, you will be able to set a photo for your phone to display while charging. The new feature will also work with Live Activities and Siri.
