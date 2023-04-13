Exciting new iOS 17 features detailed in major new leak





iOS 17: New features





First and foremost, the leak reiterates that iOS 17 will be available for all devices that supported iOS 16 . This means iPhone 8 and newer iPhones all the way up to the iPhone 4 series, including the iPhone SE 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen, will get iOS 17. It’s apparently still undecided if iPads powered by the A9 or A10 Fusion chips will support the upcoming iPadOS 17; if Apple doesn’t drop support for the slates, iPad Air 3rd Gen and newer iPads will all receive iPadOS 17.





As we mentioned, the theme of iOS 17 could be enhanced performance, efficiency, and stability.





iOS 17 might also bring improvements and new functionalities to the Dynamic Island punch hole. According to “analyst941”, Apple’s marketing team has “pressured” the software design team to come up with a more feature-rich Dynamic Island experience, “likely to push sales of the standard iPhone 15 ”. As rumors have it, the upcoming iPhone and iPhone 15 Plus will also be adopting the Dynamic Island design come September 2023.





Changes should probably be expected in the Control Center as well. While vague, the leakster calls for “major changes” in the user interface and customization of the essential iOS element, which should jibe very well with iOS’ latest effort on improving its overall customization capabilities.





Spotlight Search and Search in general should receive a major boost in their utility, according to the latest iOS 17 leak. Can’t ever have too many improvements, so bring it on.





Probably the most intriguing new feature could be the so-called “Active Widgets”, which could bring truly interactive widgets, with tapable buttons, sliders, and other elements that could be interacted with. Definitely sounds an improvement to the mostly informative widgets that we have on iOS at the moment. Yet, “analyst941” isn’t sure if this feature will be ready in time for iOS 17.





Always On Display, currently only found on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max , is reportedly also scoring some new features and enhancements. Focus Mode filters, which allow you to create specific rules for notifications and other aspects of iOS, are also poised to get new features. And what’s an iOS update without changes to the way notifications are handled!





Another essential iOS staple, the Camera app, could also be in for a host of changes, most likely regarding the interface and its layout. Those might only arrive for the iPhone 15 series, though, as the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to introduce yet another major camera upgrade to the iPhone camera.





New menus in Settings and custom accessibility settings are also expected to make an appearance, and some of these might make the iPhone way easier to use for children and the elderly.





iOS 17: When will it be released?





Our expectations are that iOS 17 will debut at WWDC’23, when most of its major new features will be showcased on stage. After that, we should see iOS 17 firstly appear as a developer-centric beta shortly after the WWDC keynote concludes, and the very first iOS 17 public beta should arrive roughly a month or so afterwards. iOS 17 would be officially released around the iPhone 15 series release, quite possibly in mid-to-late September 2023, which is when we expect to have Apple’s next phones in our hands.











