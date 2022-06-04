Data shows an iOS 15 adoption rate close to 90%

With Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) set to kick off on Monday, we will soon get a look at what to expect from the newest builds of Apple's operating systems such as iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and the others. Speaking of iOS, 250 days after the release of iOS 15, we have the latest look at the operating system's adoption rate from business analytical company Mixpanel (via MacRumors ).





The data shows that close to 90% of those with an iPhone that supports iOS 15 have indeed installed the software on their handset. Over the last ten weeks, iOS 15 adoption has risen 10%. Keep in mind that Mixpanel gets the data it uses by keeping track of the number of visits made to apps and websites that use its analytical software development kit (SDK); thus the figures discussed are not official numbers computed or released by Apple.





The latest official iOS 15 adoption numbers were released by Apple in January of this year and it showed that 72% of iPhone models launched over the previous four years were running iOS 15. At that time, 26% were running iOS 14 and 2% had an earlier OS build installed.









Some of the new features found on iOS 15 include Focus which is designed to allow iOS users to focus on work and the task at hand without getting distracted by the phone. Live Text allows phone numbers printed on a business card or scribbled on a note to be recognized and a call to that number can be made. Similarly, Maps will be able to show you directions to an address found on a business card, written on a post-it note, or seen on a street sign.







According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 16 will feature new widgets that might allow users to customize them. There also will be new ways for users to interact with the operating system, possibly a refresh to the look of Apple's own iOS apps," and a new updated notifications system.



