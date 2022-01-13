Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Software updates Apps

Instagram testing TikTok-like vertical scrolling for Stories

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Instagram testing TikTok-like vertical scrolling for Stories
Instagram is working on ways it can better rival the crazy popular short-video-sharing platform TikTok, and a redesigned way to show Stories is one of them. The company announced such a feature will be coming back last year, but now, it has finally started appearing to some users for testing, reports 9to5Mac.

Instagram is now testing its TikTok-like vertical scrolling feature for Stories


The feature was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navara, and it seems Instagram is currently testing for some users located in Turkey. The update brings vertical scrolling to Stories, and in order to jump to the next user's Stories, you need to swipe down, just as on TikTok. To view Stories from the same user, you still need to tap the left or right side of the screen.

Additionally, the update was also received in Brazil, thus making us think that the tested feature has a more global rollout, or it has been expanding to more countries.

The new feature immediately reminds us of TikTok, and it could as well be interpreted as an attempt by Instagram to better compete with the app with steadily growing popularity. What's more, Instagram has also been making Stories more focused on video instead of just a simple photo.

At the moment, it is unclear when this feature will be available to all users, as it is currently in its testing period.


Instagram and its TikTok rivaling efforts


The feature we reported on above is not the only attempt that Instagram has recently made to better rival video-sharing TikTok.

Back in December, Instagram also tested an increased maximum duration limit for videos in Stories. When posting videos in Stories, if they are longer than 15 seconds, they would get segmented into different Stories, and Instagram is currently working on amending this. It has been testing allowing up to 60 seconds of videos in Stories without segmentation.

And let's not forget to mention Reels: it is the more obvious TikTok-like feature on the social media platform. Instagram has been pushing for it to gain traction and popularity and is even offering a bonus of up to $10,000 for content creators that post Instagram Reels.


Reels actually debuted back in 2020, but it hasn't been gaining as much attention as the rival TikTok, which continues to rank quite high across all metrics of popularity. Recently, TikTok was even crowned as the "most visited website of 2021", at least in a Cloudflare domain ranking. By the way, TikTok surpassed Google.com in this ranking!

Nevertheless, that doesn't stop Instagram-owner Meta to continue developing its services and enrich the user experience with new features.

Recent Instagram features for you to look forward to


One particularly good feature that Instagram has recently announced and is planning to implement soon is a version of the chronological feed that vanished in 2016. Basically, Instagram will have three different options for your main feed: one dubbed Home (which will be the current one), one dubbed "Favorites", and one dubbed "Following". The latter will allow people to scroll through the posts of only the creators they have followed and view them in chronological order.

For many people that would be quite handy as many users don't like getting post recommendations from people that they don't follow in their feed instead of the content of people they like and want to see more of.

Another recent feature that Instagram is working on is called "Edit Grid", and it will allow you to arrange the posts in your profile to your liking, regardless of the date the photo was published.

Of course, all these features are currently in testing or under development and an official global release date has not been specified.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Snapchat is adding a slew of new features, including Poll Stickers, Threaded Replies, and Bitmoji
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Snapchat is adding a slew of new features, including Poll Stickers, Threaded Replies, and Bitmoji
Every old Samsung ad has turned against Samsung
by Victor Hristov,  1
Every old Samsung ad has turned against Samsung
PUBG developer sues Apple, Google for selling ripoff games
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
PUBG developer sues Apple, Google for selling ripoff games
Samsung is first in the world to invent MRAM in-memory computing
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung is first in the world to invent MRAM in-memory computing
OnePlus 10 Pro camera: everything you need to know
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
OnePlus 10 Pro camera: everything you need to know
Android 13 leak showcases four new and colorful dynamic theme styles
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Android 13 leak showcases four new and colorful dynamic theme styles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless