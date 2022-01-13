Instagram testing TikTok-like vertical scrolling for Stories

Instagram testing TikTok-like vertical scrolling for Stories0
Instagram is now testing its TikTok-like vertical scrolling feature for Stories
The feature was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navara, and it seems Instagram is currently testing for some users located in Turkey. The update brings vertical scrolling to Stories, and in order to jump to the next user's Stories, you need to swipe down, just as on TikTok. To view Stories from the same user, you still need to tap the left or right side of the screen.
The new feature immediately reminds us of TikTok, and it could as well be interpreted as an attempt by Instagram to better compete with the app with steadily growing popularity. What's more, Instagram has also been making Stories more focused on video instead of just a simple photo.
Instagram is testing a vertical swipe stories feed in Turkey— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 12, 2022
h/t @yousufortaccompic.twitter.com/KdJa9CTnTl
Instagram and its TikTok rivaling efforts
Back in December, Instagram also tested an increased maximum duration limit for videos in Stories. When posting videos in Stories, if they are longer than 15 seconds, they would get segmented into different Stories, and Instagram is currently working on amending this. It has been testing allowing up to 60 seconds of videos in Stories without segmentation.
Reels actually debuted back in 2020, but it hasn't been gaining as much attention as the rival TikTok, which continues to rank quite high across all metrics of popularity. Recently, TikTok was even crowned as the "most visited website of 2021", at least in a Cloudflare domain ranking. By the way, TikTok surpassed Google.com in this ranking!
Recent Instagram features for you to look forward to
One particularly good feature that Instagram has recently announced and is planning to implement soon is a version of the chronological feed that vanished in 2016. Basically, Instagram will have three different options for your main feed: one dubbed Home (which will be the current one), one dubbed "Favorites", and one dubbed "Following". The latter will allow people to scroll through the posts of only the creators they have followed and view them in chronological order.
For many people that would be quite handy as many users don't like getting post recommendations from people that they don't follow in their feed instead of the content of people they like and want to see more of.
Another recent feature that Instagram is working on is called "Edit Grid", and it will allow you to arrange the posts in your profile to your liking, regardless of the date the photo was published.
Of course, all these features are currently in testing or under development and an official global release date has not been specified.