Software updates Apps

Instagram testing a new “Edit Grid” feature

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Instagram testing a new “Edit Grid” feature
Facebook is busy adding new features to its sweet child Instagram, as it seems. According to the app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, the popular photo social network will be getting a cool new feature soon.

Paluzzi posted a couple of images on Twitter, showing the new functionality in action. “Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like,” wrote the researcher.


The new “Edit Grid” option appears in the profile settings and allows users to re-arrange their profile gallery regardless of the date each photo was posted. This feature seems to be pretty useful, as it will allow people to choose what they want to show on their photo grid.


Alessandro Paluzzi also shared some insight on new stickers Instagram has been working on lately. Among these is a new reaction emoji, although we're not sure when will all these new features start rolling out.


New official feed changes coming to Instagram


At the beginning of January, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced three new feed changes coming to the platform. Since these are already rolling out, users now have three new ways to sort their home screen - Home, Favorites, and Following.

Home shows your feed organized the way you’re used to seeing it, while Favorites shows posts from accounts you’ve put a Star on. The third option will display posts from people you follow.

