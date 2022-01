Instagram testing a new “Edit Grid” feature

“Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like,”

Facebook is busy adding new features to its sweet child Instagram, as it seems. According to the app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi , the popular photo social network will be getting a cool new feature soon.Paluzzi posted a couple of images on Twitter, showing the new functionality in action.wrote the researcher.