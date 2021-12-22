TikTok ranks as the most visited website for 2021, surpassing even Google

TikTok ranks as the most visited website for 2021, surpassing even Google0
Here is the ranking of the 10 domains, which we have visited most in 2021:
- TikTok.com
- Google.com
- Facebook.com
- Microsoft.com
- Apple.com
- Amazon.com
- Netflix.com
- YouTube.com
- Twitter.com
- WhatsApp.com
In the 2020 Cloudflare ranking, the winner was Google, which comes as no surprise when the data includes not only traffic to Google.com, but also the most popular Google services like Maps, Translate, and News. Last year, Facebook, Amazon, and Netflix were also ahead of TikTok, which was at 7th place back then.
Cloudflare, a security network that enables secure access to websites, released its Cloudflare Radar service in September 2020 to show the public how we use the internet. Cloudflare Radar monitors internet usage and traffic. Cloudflare Radar also displays new internet trends and provides information on cyberattacks that Cloudflare has detected. For more information about Cloudflare Radar, visit Cloudflare's site.