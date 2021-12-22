Notification Center

TikTok ranks as the most visited website for 2021, surpassing even Google

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
TikTok ranks as the most visited website for 2021, surpassing even Googl
TikTok was the most visited website this year, according to the 2021 Cloudflare domain ranking, part of its Cloudflare Radar service. After August 10, TikTok became the leading website for most of the days of 2021, especially in October and November.

Here is the ranking of the 10 domains, which we have visited most in 2021:

  1. TikTok.com
  2. Google.com
  3. Facebook.com
  4. Microsoft.com
  5. Apple.com
  6. Amazon.com
  7. Netflix.com
  8. YouTube.com
  9. Twitter.com
  10. WhatsApp.com

In the 2020 Cloudflare ranking, the winner was Google, which comes as no surprise when the data includes not only traffic to Google.com, but also the most popular Google services like Maps, Translate, and News. Last year, Facebook, Amazon, and Netflix were also ahead of TikTok, which was at 7th place back then.

But in 2021, TikTok's generated traffic skyrocketed. In September, TikTok said that more than 1 billion people visit the site every month. This year, TikTok's app also became the world's most downloadable app. It surpassed even the Facebook app, which was the one that held that title.

Cloudflare, a security network that enables secure access to websites, released its Cloudflare Radar service in September 2020 to show the public how we use the internet. Cloudflare Radar monitors internet usage and traffic. Cloudflare Radar also displays new internet trends and provides information on cyberattacks that Cloudflare has detected. For more information about Cloudflare Radar, visit Cloudflare's site.

