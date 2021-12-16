Instagram to let you post a 60-second video as a Story without segmenting it

Instagram Video Story limit to go up to 60 seconds (no splitting)

The feature is currently in its testing period, and it was first noted by an Instagram user in Turkey. The social media platform is now notifying some of its users about the new change. Before this update, if you uploaded a video longer than 15 seconds as an Instagram Story, it will automatically be split into multiple different Stories.







Instagram is testing longer stories segments of up-to 60 seconds



Spotted by @yousufortaccom in Turkey pic.twitter.com/6LJ2Rjqbpz — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 15, 2021



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up