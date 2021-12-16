Instagram to let you post a 60-second video as a Story without segmenting it

Instagram is trying hard to compete with TikTok and Snapchat, and the latest feature it is testing is a part of the effort. 9to5Mac reports
Instagram is working on allowing you to post up to 60-second video Stories without having to cut them in parts.
Instagram Video Story limit to go up to 60 seconds (no splitting)
The feature is currently in its testing period, and it was first noted by an Instagram user in Turkey. The social media platform is now notifying some of its users about the new change. Before this update, if you uploaded a video longer than 15 seconds as an Instagram Story, it will automatically be split into multiple different Stories.
The new change will allow you to upload a 60-second video to a Story without it being uncomfortably split into different Stories. Additionally, the social media platform is also testing a redesigned Story posting interface that will make it easier for you to mention other accounts or add a location to your post.
These changes are available only for some users right now and it is unclear when they will be made available, but when introduced, they will bring a big change to the way you post Stories in video format on Instagram, hopefully making it more attractive in order to better compete with TikTok and Snapchat.