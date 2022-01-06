Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Instagram announces three new feed options (including chronological feed)

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Instagram announces three new feed options (including chronological feed)
Last month, Instagram announced it will be bringing back a version of its chronological feed, but didn't give any specifics about it. Now, XDA-Developers reports that the social media platform is now finally starting to test the new implementation and it has made its way to some users.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced three new feed changes coming to Instagram


These three new feed options on Instagram are now partially rolling out to some users, and they will allow you to further customize how your Instagram feed is displayed and organized. The new change will let you choose from three options for sorting posts, with two of them being ordered chronologically. One option even allows you to hide posts from accounts that are not part of your Favorites selection.

The three sorting options are as follows: Home, Favorites, and Following. Home is the current way your feed is organized, using an AI-based algorithm that determines which post you are likely to interact with and enjoy more. The Home version of the feed will also be showing you more posts from people you don't follow, making it a more useful feature to discover new content.

Secondly, there is the Favorites setting, and it will, understandably, show you posts from accounts you've put a Star on. This way, you will be able to limit what posts you see in your feed to the people you like the most, filtering out the stuff you don't care too much about.


And last but not least, there is the Following option for your Instagram feed. This third option will display posts from people you follow in chronological order. Unlike Home, it won't be including posts from accounts you have not followed.

Mosseri also states that the new feed is in a testing phase and it has currently rolled out to some users, with a gradual rolling out coming soon. He also says that a global rollout of the new Feed is expected to happen in the first half of this year.

When it's available for you, you can tap on the drop-down menu in the top left corner of your main screen to pick a Feed option you like to explore.

Instagram chronological feed coming back


The current way that posts on Instagram are organized in your feed was introduced back in 2016 and it replaced the chronological order that posts followed before that. The current feed, as we already mentioned, uses AI-based predictions on your previous interactions with the app and the content inside to try to determine which posts you are more likely to enjoy or to like and possibly comment.

However, Mosseri said that not many people go through their feed as much, and that's why the company is now working on improving the Instagram experience for its users. These three new Feed options allow for better customization of the app that could make it more convenient for your specific needs. He has also added recommendations for new content in the Home app will start getting more, as you will have the two other options to exclude new accounts from your feed.

Other new Instagram features introduced recently


Recently, we reported on three fun features that were introduced to Instagram in time for Christmas celebrations. These are called Playback, Reel Visual Replies, and Profile Embed.

The first one gave you a way to relive old memories in form of Instagram stories to summarize your 2021 and it will probably appear again next year.

The second feature is the possibility for content creators to take a comment from their audience and feature it in a 60-second Instagram Reel. This feature is aimed at giving creators more options of increasing engagement of their users, answering questions, and creating more content.

The third one is called Profile Embed and you can embed an entire Instagram profile using it (of course, where this functionality is supported).

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Quirky Samsung Flex S and Flex G foldable device prototypes display the Fold and Flip's future
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Quirky Samsung Flex S and Flex G foldable device prototypes display the Fold and Flip's future
Tinder is working on a Swipe Party feature
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Tinder is working on a Swipe Party feature
Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch in the next two months, rocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch in the next two months, rocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Good guy Apple decides to donate 50% of (PRODUCT)RED proceeds to fight COVID in Africa
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Good guy Apple decides to donate 50% of (PRODUCT)RED proceeds to fight COVID in Africa
Nubia’s Red Magic 7 gaming phone appears on TENAA
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Nubia’s Red Magic 7 gaming phone appears on TENAA
TikTok videos coming to screens in gyms, bars, and restaurants
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
TikTok videos coming to screens in gyms, bars, and restaurants
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless