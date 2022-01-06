Instagram announces three new feed options (including chronological feed)0
Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced three new feed changes coming to Instagram
These three new feed options on Instagram are now partially rolling out to some users, and they will allow you to further customize how your Instagram feed is displayed and organized. The new change will let you choose from three options for sorting posts, with two of them being ordered chronologically. One option even allows you to hide posts from accounts that are not part of your Favorites selection.
Testing Feed Changes— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022
We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):
- Home
- Favorites
- Following
We hope to launch these soon. More to come. pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp
And last but not least, there is the Following option for your Instagram feed. This third option will display posts from people you follow in chronological order. Unlike Home, it won't be including posts from accounts you have not followed.
Mosseri also states that the new feed is in a testing phase and it has currently rolled out to some users, with a gradual rolling out coming soon. He also says that a global rollout of the new Feed is expected to happen in the first half of this year.
When it's available for you, you can tap on the drop-down menu in the top left corner of your main screen to pick a Feed option you like to explore.
Instagram chronological feed coming back
The current way that posts on Instagram are organized in your feed was introduced back in 2016 and it replaced the chronological order that posts followed before that. The current feed, as we already mentioned, uses AI-based predictions on your previous interactions with the app and the content inside to try to determine which posts you are more likely to enjoy or to like and possibly comment.
Other new Instagram features introduced recently
Recently, we reported on three fun features that were introduced to Instagram in time for Christmas celebrations. These are called Playback, Reel Visual Replies, and Profile Embed.
The first one gave you a way to relive old memories in form of Instagram stories to summarize your 2021 and it will probably appear again next year.
The second feature is the possibility for content creators to take a comment from their audience and feature it in a 60-second Instagram Reel. This feature is aimed at giving creators more options of increasing engagement of their users, answering questions, and creating more content.
The third one is called Profile Embed and you can embed an entire Instagram profile using it (of course, where this functionality is supported).