Instagram announces three new feed options (including chronological feed)

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced three new feed changes coming to Instagram

Secondly, there is the Favorites setting, and it will, understandably, show you posts from accounts you've put a Star on. This way, you will be able to limit what posts you see in your feed to the people you like the most, filtering out the stuff you don't care too much about.







Testing Feed Changes



We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

- Home

- Favorites

- Following



We hope to launch these soon. More to come. pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

Instagram chronological feed coming back

Other new Instagram features introduced recently

