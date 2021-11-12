Content creators can get up to a $10,000 bonus for Instagram Reels posts

Content creators can get up to a $10,000 bonus for Instagram Reels posts0
Instagram sponsoring content creators to post Reels
TikTok has been gaining popularity tremendously over the last couple of years, and the short-video platform has already surpassed the 1 billion active monthly users milestone with ease. Instagram is also trying to compete with its own version of short-video sharing, dubbed Reels. And now, the company will be giving content creators a chance to get a generous bonus by posting on Reels.
The chance gives you the possibility to earn up to $10,000; however, the bonus program rules aren't very clear to users at the moment. For example, a creator with more than 50,000 followers earned just $1,000 in a month, but some people with more followers earned less: around $600. Other creators stated they were offered $800 if they reached 1.7 million views on all Reels posted in a month, so it seems it's not only the subscriber count that counts for the bonus but the views as well.
Another thing that has been worrying content creators is some frequent server outages the platform has recently experienced. Unfortunately, this can impact the way content creators' Reels perform as if the platform is down, the Reels are, obviously, not accumulating views. According to Instagram, the bonus program is now being tested with a small number of content creators. The company adds that as this is a feature that's just getting started so it is understandable bonuses can fluctuate.
Instagram launched Reels in August last year
In August 2020, Instagram launched its answer to TikTok's short videos as it was still gaining traction and popularity. To create a Reel, you need to open the Instagram app and then touch the camera icon in the upper left of the screen. On the bottom of the page, tap the Reels tab to get started. On the left side of the screen, you'll see icons for Audio, Speed, Effects, and Timer.
With the Audio setting, you can search for a song from Instagram's music library or use your own by creating a reel with original music. If you share an original song on Reels, you will get credit for it. And your musical creation can be used by others by selecting "Use Audio" from your Reel.
If you have a public account, your Reel can be shared in Explore or over your feed. If you use a private account, only your followers will be able to view your content from your feed. Original audio can't be shared with this setting and others cannot share your Reels with others who don’t follow you. And a Reel can also be shared like a Story which means that it will disappear after 24 hours.
Recently, we reported on the fact that another Meta-owned social media app got Reels: Facebook. The short video sharing feature was in testing for quite some time for the Facebook app, and last month, it became available to users on iOS and Android in the United States. This is another place Meta (Facebook the company's new name, in case you didn't hear the news of the name change) plans to rival TikTok.
As on Instagram, Facebook's Reels allow users to make short videos with music, audio effects, and more. These short vids will show up in News Feed or in Groups on Facebook.