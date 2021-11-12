Content creators can get up to a $10,000 bonus for Instagram Reels posts

Instagram sponsoring content creators to post Reels

The chance gives you the possibility to earn up to $10,000; however, the bonus program rules aren't very clear to users at the moment. For example, a creator with more than 50,000 followers earned just $1,000 in a month, but some people with more followers earned less: around $600. Other creators stated they were offered $800 if they reached 1.7 million views on all Reels posted in a month, so it seems it's not only the subscriber count that counts for the bonus but the views as well.







Instagram launched Reels in August last year

If you have a public account, your Reel can be shared in Explore or over your feed. If you use a private account, only your followers will be able to view your content from your feed. Original audio can't be shared with this setting and others cannot share your Reels with others who don’t follow you. And a Reel can also be shared like a Story which means that it will disappear after 24 hours.





