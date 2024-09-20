Instagram spices up Stories and Reels with new stickers and more





This blast from the past brings a sense of familiarity and charm to Instagram Stories and Reels. The new stickers include timeless icons like hearts, which can be used to express love or appreciation, and days of the week stickers, perfect for adding context or setting the mood for your content. This addition allows users to infuse their stories and reels with a touch of classic charm and reminisce.





Earlier this week, Instagram also It's also a move that shows Instagram is listening to its user base. Many had lamented the removal of the classic stickers, and their return demonstrates a commitment to maintaining user satisfaction and providing a variety of creative tools. These stickers are simple yet versatile, fitting into a range of themes and narratives, making them a valuable addition to the platform's creative toolkit.Earlier this week, Instagram also introduced Teen Accounts , which offer enhanced protections for younger users while still providing access to the platform's popular features. Teen accounts introduce a "Daily limit" feature, as well as encourage teens to take a break after an hour of scrolling.





Lastly, Instagram is highlighting one of its hidden gems, "Emoji pong." This interactive feature lets users challenge their friends to a game of pong by simply DMing an emoji and tapping on it. I must admit that I honestly had no idea this feature even existed. Maybe that's a sign that I'm old now, but hey, Instagram is for everyone.









As someone who enjoys using Instagram, I'm excited about these updates. The new stickers will definitely add some personality to my Stories and Reels, and I think Teen Accounts are a great step towards creating a safer online environment for younger users. I also can't wait to try out emoji pong with my friends — it sounds like a fun and unique way to connect with them on the platform.

