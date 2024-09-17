Instagram's new teen shield: A safety net for young users









No More Strangers in Your DMs



Teen Accounts is a setting that automatically limits who can message teens under 16, ensuring only people they follow or are already connected with can reach out. It's like a digital bouncer that's keeping strangers out of their DMs. It is called "Teen Accounts," and it consists of new features and default settings for the Instagram app that will protect teens under 16. Meta already implemented new restrictions for teen accounts on Instagram and Facebook in the beginning of this year, but now the company is doubling down with a more comprehensive approach.



Parents can now keep tabs on who their teens are messaging, but they won't be able to read the actual conversations. It's a good compromise from Meta, allowing teens to maintain some privacy while giving parents a sense of reassurance.



Screen Time Management

To help teens stay balanced, Instagram is introducing a "Daily Limit" feature. After an hour of scrolling, the app will gently nudge teens to take a break.





Additionally, there's also a new "Sleep Mode" to help teens get a good night's sleep. It automatically stops notifications after 10pm and before 7am, so teens can hit the hay without worrying about the latest memes.



These features are very similar to what phones already offer in their parental and wellbeing controls, but it's nice to see them directly embedded in a social media app. Not that it happened out of the pure hearts at the folks controlling those companies. These changes are only coming to us thanks to intense pressure onto companies such as Meta from legal systems around the world.



Curbing Sensitive Content



Instagram is also beefing up its content controls for teen accounts. This means fewer chances of stumbling upon inappropriate posts or sketchy accounts in the Explore and Reels sections. Think of it as a pair of digital sunglasses that block out the bad stuff.

Just how effective this filter will be is unclear though, as there often are loopholes that can be exploited, so we will have to wait and see if any pop up and how Instagram would fix them.

What parents need to know



New accounts of people below 16 will automatically be Teen Accounts and will come with all of the new privacy and security settings by default. Meta will launch Teen Accounts to the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia in two-months time, while the EU will get it by the end of this year. Global roll out is expected to commence in 2025.

Any changes a teen 16 or younger wants to make to any of these settings will require they add a parent and the approval of said parent. Those over 16 will be able to adjust the settings on their own, unless their account is still being supervised.

So, if you're a teen or a parent of a teen, rest assured that Instagram is taking steps to make the platform a safer place for everyone. A version of Teen Accounts will also be coming to Meta's other social media platforms next year.

